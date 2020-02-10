FS: Vinpok Wireless RGB Mechanical Bluetooth Keyboard // Intel Optane 660p NVME M2 1TB SSD

Hey guys,


Had this for about a month now with very minimal use. Works flawlessly and actually has a wonderful battery life. I guess that also depends on which lighting you choose to use. I realized real quick that im done with clicky mechanical keyboards and my hands are huge. It isnt comfortable for me. This is a super nice piece that i paid $140 for. It has 19 different RGB colors and ive uploaded a YouTube video so you could see it in action.


I have no idea what kind of mechanical key set is on this thing. Comes in original box, with USB-C to USB cable charging.

QobYtcF.jpg
EJfyOrd.jpg
6VBPS86.jpg
pzcZptt.jpg
E5j2I6a.jpg



Looking for $95 shipped and can go out as soon as today. Please have heatware/feedback.

=================================================================================================================

Intel Optane 660p 1TB NVME M2 up for sale is in flawless shape. Pulled it off my brand new NZXT build thats a little over 2 months old. Its in flawless condition, just went with a 2TB instead. Bare drive will arrive safely in another box.

XzPNYG1.jpg

$90 shipped and can go out as soon as today. Please have heatware/feedback.


Thanks for lookin!

-Arbi
 
