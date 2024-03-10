FS: Video Cards, Ram, Monitor

need sell these to help with mortgage ,
1. Gigabyte Aero 4070 Super, Brand New still sealed. 700Shipped trying to get my cost back
2. EVGA UC 2080 Super, was in my backup PC, take that a part for sell later . -250 Shipped
3.ASUS Strix 1080ti OC - was in wife’s pc, upgrade her to aero 4060ti . 200 Shipped
4. GSkill 64GB 6000mhz CL32 - $180 shipped
Local Only
Acer x34p - default 100hz overlock to 120hz no issue , just upgrade to AW3423DW. - 220 Local 80504
1. Gigabyte Aero 4070 Super, Brand New still sealed. 700Shipped trying to get my cost back
2. EVGA UC 2080 Super, was in my backup PC, take that a part for sell later . -250 Shipped
3.ASUS Strix 1080ti OC - was in wife’s pc, upgrade her to aero 4060ti . 200 Shipped
4. GSkill 64GB 6000mhz CL32 - $180 shipped
Local Only
Acer x34p - default 100hz overlock to 120hz no issue , just upgrade to AW3423DW. - 220 Local 80504
Attachments
-
IMG_1494.jpeg469.6 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_1495.jpeg356.3 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_1489.jpeg563.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_1482.jpeg636.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_1483.jpeg448.9 KB · Views: 0
-
3C8744F4-6657-4A38-9BD5-E1FAC0B5BF3C.jpeg458.6 KB · Views: 0
-
FE80A5E5-01FD-4187-BB36-99533F59F40E.jpeg372.1 KB · Views: 0
-
199C32C4-92D3-4DCA-8CC6-21DABBB442B5.jpeg501.3 KB · Views: 0