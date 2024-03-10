FS: Video Cards, Ram, Monitor

M

Maori80

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2003
Messages
1,158
need sell these to help with mortgage ,

1. Gigabyte Aero 4070 Super, Brand New still sealed. 700Shipped trying to get my cost back
2. EVGA UC 2080 Super, was in my backup PC, take that a part for sell later . -250 Shipped
3.ASUS Strix 1080ti OC - was in wife’s pc, upgrade her to aero 4060ti . 200 Shipped
4. GSkill 64GB 6000mhz CL32 - $180 shipped

Local Only

Acer x34p - default 100hz overlock to 120hz no issue , just upgrade to AW3423DW. - 220 Local 80504
 

Attachments

  • IMG_1494.jpeg
    IMG_1494.jpeg
    469.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1495.jpeg
    IMG_1495.jpeg
    356.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1489.jpeg
    IMG_1489.jpeg
    563.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1482.jpeg
    IMG_1482.jpeg
    636.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1483.jpeg
    IMG_1483.jpeg
    448.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 3C8744F4-6657-4A38-9BD5-E1FAC0B5BF3C.jpeg
    3C8744F4-6657-4A38-9BD5-E1FAC0B5BF3C.jpeg
    458.6 KB · Views: 0
  • FE80A5E5-01FD-4187-BB36-99533F59F40E.jpeg
    FE80A5E5-01FD-4187-BB36-99533F59F40E.jpeg
    372.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 199C32C4-92D3-4DCA-8CC6-21DABBB442B5.jpeg
    199C32C4-92D3-4DCA-8CC6-21DABBB442B5.jpeg
    501.3 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top