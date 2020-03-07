FS: Verizon Fios Quantum Gateway G-1100, Fios Actiontec Wireless Broadband Router MI424WR Rev. 1

Verizon Fios Quantum Gateway G-1100. Used lightly in perfect condition with ac adapter. I haven't used this one in a while and can't find the baseplate...…………………$57 Shipped
Verizon Fios Actiontec Wireless Broadband Router MI424WR Rev. 1. These are brand new never used...........................$35 Shipped Each
Payment Via PayPal, Google Wallet, Cash App, Venmo. Shipping to USA. Heatware mothman07..265-0-0
Verizon Fios Actiontec Wireless Broadband Router MI424WR Rev. 1. These are brand new never used...........................$35 Shipped Each
Payment Via PayPal, Google Wallet, Cash App, Venmo. Shipping to USA. Heatware mothman07..265-0-0
Attachments
-
486.6 KB Views: 0
-
475 KB Views: 0
-
531.4 KB Views: 0
-
318.7 KB Views: 0