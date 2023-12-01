FS: Verizon 4g network extender, Tesla mY Fridge

computergeek485

Finally unpacked from the move and getting rid of stuff that is no longer needed in the new house.


Samsung Verizon 4G LTE Network Extender 2 Signal Booster Samsung SLS-BU10B
$50 $35 Shipped
Tesla Model Y refrigerator. Temai Model TM-Y15
Seamlessly fits in rear drivers side storage well. No modifications to the car.
Works great, is near silent.

Only fits 5 seat Model Y.
$300 $275 $250 $175 Shipped, There is a small crack in the front corner which will be highlighted in a photo.

Located in the Greater DC Metro area would do drop-off at a neutral location for established members.

Paypal F&F preferred, add 3% for non F&F payments.

Heatware is under computergeek485

Sold
LG 27UD68-W 27" 4k IPS monitor
$140 Shipped for the monitor

2 ViewSonic VA1655

Asus ZenWiFi AX6600 XT8 1PK White
$125 $100 Shipped

LG 32UL750-W Monitor 32" 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Vesa Display, HDR 600, DCI-P3 95%, Radeon FreeSync, USB Type-C, On Screen Control- Silver
Monoprice Adjustable Gas Spring Desk Mount - Silver for 15 to 34 Inch Monitors, Vesa 100x100, Weight 19.8lbs - Workstream - Workstream Collection
 
Giving you a free bump because I never thought a tesla door fridge would even be a thing let alone one I would find here lol
 
