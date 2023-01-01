FS - Various Server Items

Supermicro X10DRX motherboard with (2) CPU E5-2680V3 [12C/24T, 2.5GHz/3.3GHz,30MB]. Oddball sized board, but a Mountain Mods HPTX-SR2 Tray/Case fits it perfectly. Awesome Proxmox platform with the (11) x8 slots. $300.

(16) 32GB DDR3-1866 ECC/Reg DIMMs. All Samsung brand. $20 per DIMM, $35 per pair, $70 per quartet, $130 per octad, $240 all 16.

(4) 16GB DDR4-2133 ECC/RDIMMs. Samsung and rebranded Samsung. $20 per DIMM, $35 per pair, $70 per quartet

(2) LSI 9361 SAS3 12gbs 8 port RAID Controller. 1GB Cache and healthy BBU. $100

Supermicro SAS8333TQ Backplane - 8 SAS2/SATA3 ports. $30.

NVidia GTX 1080 w/ XSPC water block. $100.

EVGA 970 GTX. $50

OCZ Agility 3 240GB SSD Good health - used as OS disk, Crucial M4 120GB SSD - Good helath - used as VM swap space, Muskin ECO2 240GB SSD. Good health - Used as OS disk. $25 all (3)

Supermicro X9DRi-LN4F+ Motherboard with (2) E5-2680V2 CPUs [ 10C/20T, 2.80GHz/3.60GHz, 25MB ]. MB has a SAS2 controller and supports bifurcation. I/O shield included, but not pictured. Great Proxmox combo, but out grew it. Looking for $150 shipped for the combo.

(2) Broadcom NetXtreme II BCM57810 Dual Port 10GB Copper NICs. $35 per card

(8) 16GB DDR4-2133 ECC/RDIMMs. Samsung and rebranded Samsung.

NVidia GTX 1070. No Cooler. Offer??!?!?

Going through a Proxmox home lab server decomm and consolidation phase. All items are working pulls and guaranteed against DOA for a full refund. Prices are based on reasonably prices eBay items, but are open to reasonable offers. Prices include shipping unless noted.