FS - Various Server Items

4

402blownstroker

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - Nov. 2012
Joined
Jan 5, 2006
Messages
3,236
Going through a Proxmox home lab server decomm and consolidation phase. All items are working pulls and guaranteed against DOA for a full refund. Prices are based on reasonably prices eBay items, but are open to reasonable offers. Prices include shipping unless noted.

  • Supermicro X10DRX motherboard with (2) CPU E5-2680V3 [12C/24T, 2.5GHz/3.3GHz,30MB]. Oddball sized board, but a Mountain Mods HPTX-SR2 Tray/Case fits it perfectly. Awesome Proxmox platform with the (11) x8 slots. $300.
  • (16) 32GB DDR3-1866 ECC/Reg DIMMs. All Samsung brand. $20 per DIMM, $35 per pair, $70 per quartet, $130 per octad, $240 all 16.
  • (4) 16GB DDR4-2133 ECC/RDIMMs. Samsung and rebranded Samsung. $20 per DIMM, $35 per pair, $70 per quartet
  • (2) LSI 9361 SAS3 12gbs 8 port RAID Controller. 1GB Cache and healthy BBU. $100
  • Supermicro SAS8333TQ Backplane - 8 SAS2/SATA3 ports. $30.
  • NVidia GTX 1080 w/ XSPC water block. $100.
  • EVGA 970 GTX. $50
  • OCZ Agility 3 240GB SSD Good health - used as OS disk, Crucial M4 120GB SSD - Good helath - used as VM swap space, Muskin ECO2 240GB SSD. Good health - Used as OS disk. $25 all (3)
More to come here shortly. Also get more pics up.

Heatware and eBay are under 402blownstroker.

SOLD:
  • Supermicro X9DRi-LN4F+ Motherboard with (2) E5-2680V2 CPUs [ 10C/20T, 2.80GHz/3.60GHz, 25MB ]. MB has a SAS2 controller and supports bifurcation. I/O shield included, but not pictured. Great Proxmox combo, but out grew it. Looking for $150 shipped for the combo.
  • (2) Broadcom NetXtreme II BCM57810 Dual Port 10GB Copper NICs. $35 per card
  • (8) 16GB DDR4-2133 ECC/RDIMMs. Samsung and rebranded Samsung.
  • NVidia GTX 1070. No Cooler. Offer??!?!?
 

Attachments

  • 20230101_024855r.jpg
    20230101_024855r.jpg
    686.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230101_025041.jpg
    20230101_025041.jpg
    648.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230101_024944.jpg
    20230101_024944.jpg
    830.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230101_024915.jpg
    20230101_024915.jpg
    467.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230101_024903.jpg
    20230101_024903.jpg
    644.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 20221229_075113.jpg
    20221229_075113.jpg
    474.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 20221229_075107.jpg
    20221229_075107.jpg
    705.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230122_070020.jpg
    20230122_070020.jpg
    826.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230122_065719.jpg
    20230122_065719.jpg
    955 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230118_011345.jpg
    20230118_011345.jpg
    562.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230118_011324.jpg
    20230118_011324.jpg
    673.2 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
S

SamirD

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
6,044
Note that the 32GB modules are LRDIMMs and not RDIMMs, but killer price for the whole lot at $0.48828125/GB.
 
4

402blownstroker

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - Nov. 2012
Joined
Jan 5, 2006
Messages
3,236
They do downlink to 1gb. I dont have an actual 2.5gb or 5gb card/setup to verifiy those.
 
L

lopoetve

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 11, 2001
Messages
33,336
402blownstroker said:
They do downlink to 1gb. I dont have an actual 2.5gb or 5gb card/setup to verifiy those.
Click to expand...
They won't; they're true 10GBASE (99% sure on that), which wasn't backwards compatible. That's the new multi-gig standard, which is actually different. Gotta check some driver versions, thanks!
 
Gillbot

Gillbot

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 27, 2001
Messages
8,418
lopoetve said:
They won't; they're true 10GBASE (99% sure on that), which wasn't backwards compatible. That's the new multi-gig standard, which is actually different. Gotta check some driver versions, thanks!
Click to expand...
Some will only do 1g/10g but others will show 10g while working at 2.5g or 5g.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top