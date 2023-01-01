FS - Various Server Decommission Items

Supermicro X9DRi-LN4F+ Motherboard with (2) E5-2680V2 CPUs [ 10C/20T, 2.80GHz/3.60GHz, 25MB ]. MB has a SAS2 controller and supports bifurcation. I/O shield included, but not pictured. Great Proxmox combo, but out grew it. Looking for $200 shipped for the combo.

(16) 32GB DDR3-1866 PC3-14900 ECC/Reg DIMMs. All Samsung brand. $24 per DIMM, $40 per pair, $75 per quartet, $140 per octad, $260 all 16.

LSI 9361 SAS3 12gbs 8 port RAID Controller. 1GB Cache and healthy BBU. $175

(2) Broadcom NetXtreme II BCM57810 Dual Port 10GB Copper NICs. $40 per card

Supermicro SAS8333TQ Backplane - 8 SAS2/SATA3 ports. $50.

Going through a Proxmox home lab server decomm and consolidation phase. All items are working pulls and guaranteed against DOA for a full refund. Prices are based on reasonably prices eBay items, but are open to reasonable offers. Prices include shipping unless noted.I will have stuff from a X10DRH-iT / E5-2680V3 combo listed here in a bit.Heatware and eBay are under 402blownstroker.