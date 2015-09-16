FS: Various Memory, M900 Tiny, 5600xt, RX580(s) ,Various GPUs

Everything listed has been fully tested and is ready to ship usually the same day!



(More detailed pics on request box pics at bottom along with time stamp etc)

2x

ASUS DUAL AMD RADEON RX 5600 XT EVO 6GB GDDR6 DUAL-RX5600XT-T6G-EVO

Purchased in mining lot, cleaned and repasted if needed. These are going through another round of cleaning just the way the fans hold the dust but have been heavily tested.

150.00 Shipped each OBO

1x Asrock 5600XT ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro OC 6GB GDDR6 ​

Same as the others I've been listing bulk purchase from miner, All cards cleaned and tested (the Asrock fans hold a bit of dust residue even with a data vac and had cleaning so they will not be factory perfect but well cleaned) All have been tested , fans working, none have needed thermal pads or repasted in this batch.



150.00 Shipped each

ASUS ROG Strix Radeon Rx 480 8GB GDDR5

95.00 Shipped obo

M900 Tiny (I7 6700T),

150 Shipped OBO (PC and power brick)

RAM



Solid States

CPU(S)

Video Cards

Full Desktops

Memory (more to come)

Motherboards CPUs & Combos More to come but for now just the boards.

All boards have been tested (please note just board and I/O shield *unless noted* !!

Power Supplies



Power supplies include what is listed (all are fully tested buy may be missing cables etc) Most were lightly used as we switched to server power with breakout boards quickly.

I'll do another inventory soon but I feel these prices are pretty fair for now. Memory Coming as well!

Video Cards ( I detest ebay and know they are going for higher but I also like to think I'm not a satchel of richards so see below)

Also I know I may get swamped with messages so I will get back to everyone in order!

**sold** ASUS Phoenix NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 V2 12GB , pulled from my sons rig for an upgrade, good little form factor card. 300+ shipping OBO​

(Unless noted all cards were used for mining) All cards will be re-flashed to stock bios cleaned , re-pasted when needed and thermal pads changed on some)

This list will take a little to update I had to purchase the lot to get a deal but I am having to test each one , flash to stock , stress test. All cards are ran through a gamut of test.

So far I have a few MSI that did not exactly fail but say they 90C but cool to the touch so they are being set aside. (Not all cards will have all the testing screenshots etc I haven't gotten that organized yet)

Holding Area or Sold

More gpus to come as I get time to clean and test them. Not the generic description on some of the 580 its just easier, they are all tested the same , repadded if needed etc.Purchased in a mining lot, cards have been fully cleaned (sometimes there is residue they are used), fans checked, thermal pads changed if needed and core repasted.All cards are fully tested in loops of 3dmark, furrmark etc, they are all flashed back to stock bios so no driver issues etc.was pulled from a digital signage project, was used for a bout a year and has been sitting since I'm told. I did a fresh install of Windows 10 checked everything out and changed out the 128gb SSD to 256GB. 1 hdmi 2x dp.SpecsProcessor1x 6th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-6700T Processor(Core i7-6700T)Memory1x 8GB DDR4-2133Hard Drive1x 256GB 2.5" SATAWireless Network1x Bluetooth® 4.0; Intel® Wireless-AC 8260 2x2 AC(sold) Samsung 860 EVO 1TB 2.5" Pulled from a desktop switched to nvme has not seen much use. 85.00 +Shipping each (sold)