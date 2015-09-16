FS: Various Memory, M900 Tiny,2x 5500XT, 3x 5600xt, RX580(s) ,Various GPUs

Vanilla Heat
Everything listed has been fully tested and is ready to ship usually the same day!
More gpus to come as I get time to clean and test them. Not the generic description on some of the 580 its just easier, they are all tested the same , repadded if needed etc.
(More detailed pics on request box pics at bottom along with time stamp etc)
"Buy my stuff.. in Video Professor voice..."
PayPal but I can also take Crypto etc!
Shipped from 28904
Also all items from smoke free house !! Please note I stopped offering free shipping on most things because well shipping is pricey and I always do my best to package well and ship quickly.
2x Asus Radeon 5500XT (Dual RX5500XT-08G-EVO) Came in a purchase of bulk mining cards. Both cards were tested fully in 3dmark loops , only issue is sticker is discolored from where I cleaned the cards otherwise 100% functional etc (no bios mod etc) 110 Shipped each.
ASUS ROG Strix Radeon Rx 480 8GB GDDR5
Purchased in a mining lot, cards have been fully cleaned (sometimes there is residue they are used), fans checked, thermal pads changed if needed and core repasted.
All cards are fully tested in loops of 3dmark, furrmark etc, they are all flashed back to stock bios so no driver issues etc. 95.00 Shipped obo
Patriot Viper 32GB (2x16GB) PVE416G240C6GY Just testing this morning had been sitting on the shelf for a bit. 75.00 Shipped OBO
M900 Tiny (I7 6700T), was pulled from a digital signage project, was used for a bout a year and has been sitting since I'm told. I did a fresh install of Windows 10 checked everything out and changed out the 128gb SSD to 256GB. 1 hdmi 2x dp. 150 Shipped OBO (PC and power brick)
Specs
Processor
1x 6th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-6700T Processor(Core i7-6700T)
Memory
1x 8GB DDR4-2133
Hard Drive
1x 256GB 2.5" SATA
Wireless Network
1x Bluetooth® 4.0; Intel® Wireless-AC 8260 2x2 AC
RAM
16GB 2x8GB DDR4 2133, pulled for an upgrade. 25.00 Shipped
Solid States
CPU(S)
Video Cards
Full Desktops
Memory (more to come)
Motherboards CPUs & Combos More to come but for now just the boards.
All boards have been tested (please note just board and I/O shield *unless noted* !!
Power Supplies
Power supplies include what is listed (all are fully tested buy may be missing cables etc) Most were lightly used as we switched to server power with breakout boards quickly.
(sold) Samsung 860 EVO 1TB 2.5" Pulled from a desktop switched to nvme has not seen much use. 85.00 +Shipping each (sold)
I'll do another inventory soon but I feel these prices are pretty fair for now. Memory Coming as well!
Video Cards ( I detest ebay and know they are going for higher but I also like to think I'm not a satchel of richards so see below)
Also I know I may get swamped with messages so I will get back to everyone in order!
(Unless noted all cards were used for mining) All cards will be re-flashed to stock bios cleaned , re-pasted when needed and thermal pads changed on some)
This list will take a little to update I had to purchase the lot to get a deal but I am having to test each one , flash to stock , stress test. All cards are ran through a gamut of test.
So far I have a few MSI that did not exactly fail but say they 90C but cool to the touch so they are being set aside. (Not all cards will have all the testing screenshots etc I haven't gotten that organized yet)
Holding Area or Sold
Specs
