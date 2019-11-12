FS: Various Bare CPUs

Intel QQBY ES http://www.cpu-world.com/sspec/QQ/QQBY.html
Asking $250 shipped.
This is a Coffee Lake chip that fits in the Core i9 9000 line. 8 core 16 thread. 3.1-4.5GHz (Unlocked). “95W” chips. Intel 300 series motherboard chipsets required.
This has been my personal chip running in the default config and graphics are enabled (not a “F” variant). I have overclocked to verify that this specific chip will run at 9900K speeds. My cooling -corsair H60 is inadequate for sustained load in this configuration. This chip has a minor scratch on two of the pads (visualized below) so for that reason I cannot guarantee overclock above 9900K default speeds.
As with ES chips, some motherboards may have issues. My personal machine has been running this QQBY on an ASRock Z390M PRO4 in the default config with ZERO issues. I have had no issues in the past with ASRock boards ( B250M-HDV and Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX/ac) running with ES chips, either Intel or AMD. Definitely a YMMV situation.
My heatware is sc5mu93. I have only limited heatware history, but it should be linked to my ebay (sc5mu93-7), where I have some good history. I try to ship the day after payment. However, if I receive payment early enough in the morning (central time) I frequently will get it shipped that day. Shipping is USPS Flat rate box with tracking. (I can accommodate require signatures, etc). I use Paypal. Contiguous USA shipping only. No freight forwarding.
PM me for any other questions/issues. I want to find good homes for this one.
EDIT: for QQBY - see attached BIOS shot and CPU-Z showing CPU operating unlocked.
Asking $250 shipped.
This is a Coffee Lake chip that fits in the Core i9 9000 line. 8 core 16 thread. 3.1-4.5GHz (Unlocked). “95W” chips. Intel 300 series motherboard chipsets required.
This has been my personal chip running in the default config and graphics are enabled (not a “F” variant). I have overclocked to verify that this specific chip will run at 9900K speeds. My cooling -corsair H60 is inadequate for sustained load in this configuration. This chip has a minor scratch on two of the pads (visualized below) so for that reason I cannot guarantee overclock above 9900K default speeds.
As with ES chips, some motherboards may have issues. My personal machine has been running this QQBY on an ASRock Z390M PRO4 in the default config with ZERO issues. I have had no issues in the past with ASRock boards ( B250M-HDV and Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX/ac) running with ES chips, either Intel or AMD. Definitely a YMMV situation.
My heatware is sc5mu93. I have only limited heatware history, but it should be linked to my ebay (sc5mu93-7), where I have some good history. I try to ship the day after payment. However, if I receive payment early enough in the morning (central time) I frequently will get it shipped that day. Shipping is USPS Flat rate box with tracking. (I can accommodate require signatures, etc). I use Paypal. Contiguous USA shipping only. No freight forwarding.
PM me for any other questions/issues. I want to find good homes for this one.
EDIT: for QQBY - see attached BIOS shot and CPU-Z showing CPU operating unlocked.
Last edited: