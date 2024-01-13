FS Valve Index VR Parted Out or Bundles

I am the original—and only—owner of this Valve Index. Other than for the right Knuckles controller, it works perfectly. The right controller needs a battery; this is not user changeable, at least not for the average person (although there are youtube vids on how to do this). Being that it is a battery issue, the controller itself actually works if it’s plugged into USB while gaming, but this is not how I use VR, so it’s not workable for me. Thus, I am selling the Index parted out or as a bundle. I’d prefer to sell as a bundle and might yet hit ebay with it, but thought I’d offer it here first.2 base stations with cables, base plates, screws…$150 plus shipping for bothHeadset and all extras…$350 plus shippingHeadset in super condition. After the first month or so of ownership, I bought prescription lenses to use in the headset, thereby protecting the original lenses from any scratches.Extras included with the headset:STUDIOFORM CREATIVE VR: This is already installed on the headset…the Index Apache comfort headgear with counterweight.VR Cover: Hygiene solutions 2 extra strap coversVR Cover: Interface and 2 leather foam replacementLeft controller…$100 plus shippingThe left controller works perfectly. Can include right knuckles controller at no charge if wanted; works just fine when plugged in; doesn’t work without power.Buy everything listed here for $500 Paypal plus shipping.