[FS] Valentine One V1 Radar Detector Newest Firmware

WaXmAn

WaXmAn

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2004
Messages
2,009
FS Valentine One V1 Radar Detector Newest Firmware. Asking $325 shipped

Comes in original box with V1 Bluetooth Android Only adapter.

Comes in orignal box with:

Radar
Android Bluetooth adapter
Suction Cup Mount
Visor Mount
Unused Suction Cups
2-Port Lighter Adapter
Straight Power Cord
coiled cigarette power cord

s-l1600.jpg


V1 latest firmware and hardware.PNG



My References:
Heatware: Zerocool101 91-0-0

I accept PayPal
Will only ship to Verified/Confirmed PayPal Shipping Address
Shipping: FedEx to lower 48 with Delivery Confirmation
NOT Looking for any Trades
Local Pick-up Also in Milwaukee, WI Area
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top