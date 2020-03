FS Valentine One V1 Radar Detector Newest Firmware. Asking $325 shippedComes in original box with V1 Bluetooth Android Only adapter.Comes in orignal box with:RadarAndroid Bluetooth adapterSuction Cup MountVisor MountUnused Suction Cups2-Port Lighter AdapterStraight Power Cordcoiled cigarette power cordMy References:Heatware: Zerocool101 91-0-0I accept PayPalWill only ship to Verified/Confirmed PayPal Shipping AddressFedEx to lower 48 with Delivery ConfirmationNOT Looking for any TradesLocal Pick-up Also in Milwaukee, WI Area