FS: Vader's End of 2022 Sale

PART DESCRIPTION PRICE SHIPPED CONT US

Phanteks Shift XT Gray Model Excellent Condition, comes with everything in retail box $120.00

Phanteks Revolt P750 SFX Power Supply Excellent Condition, comes with everything in retail box $135.00

Phanteks Glacier One 240T30 AIO Excellent Condition, comes with everything in retail box $135.00

Nvidia Titan Xp Jedi Order Star Wars Edition Excellent Condition, comes with everything in retail box $450.00

Intel 12900k Excellent Condition, comes with everything in retail box $325.00

Asus B660i ROG Gaming Wifi Brand New, opened to check condition, comes with everything in retail box $165.00

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 5600 32GB Excellent Condition, comes with everything in retail box $165.00

Ubiquiti Amplifi Alien Router Excellent Condition, router and power only $150.00

Happy Holidays folks!Phase One: (Phase two will be another PC or part out, Zen 4 build.I have the following left over from my previous PC build. I am not looking for any trades at this time. Heat and Paypal is what is required to partake. My Heat is in my sig.Mulitple items will take precedance over single purchases and will apply additional discounting. For example, you can take the case, power supply and AIO as a bundle for an additional discount or motherboard, cpu and ram for a discount etc... East Coast will also take precedence due to shipping costs as of late to West Coast from my location in Upstate, NY.Keep in mind if you were to purchase this new today it would cost $1550.00 before tax and shipping without the Titan Xp Star Wars GPU. This GPU goes for over $500 on ebay regularly due to it's collectability with the retail box.PICSPM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot com.