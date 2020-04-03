FS: Used LSI Raid cards & New Cisco GLC-TE=

Raid card #1: 9260-16i
$150 - Comes with battery kit, I wouldn't expect the battery to still be good, it's been sitting for at least 5 years (was good when I pulled it).
1585937783983.png


Raid card #2: rs2bl040 which is an intel rebrand of a LSI 9240-4i
$40 - I believe the fan to be noisy, card never had heat "issues" but when it burned my finger, I added the fan.
1585937860522.png


New Cisco GLC-TE=
$20 each - I have around 35 of em, they don't work in all Cisco products, you need to know your support matrix. I used some in Velocloud and other devices.
1585938427527.png


Prices are shipped (continental states), PM me, prices are firm but we'll work something out if you want multiples. Paypal only, thanks.
 
