FS Used Asus TUF RTX 5070ti

Parting out my main rig. Built around Xmas.
1. Asus TUF RTX 5070ti…used about a month but I am sticking with my 4080 fe as performance is nearly identical. Pics below. In original box. $910 shipped. Well below the MSRP of 999 plus tax.
I would take a 4070fe in trade msrp to msrp.
PayPal f&f accepted.
I’m a fast shipper.
Lower 48 only
Buyer must have great heatware and 2fa enable here.
Heat 236-0
1. Asus TUF RTX 5070ti…used about a month but I am sticking with my 4080 fe as performance is nearly identical. Pics below. In original box. $910 shipped. Well below the MSRP of 999 plus tax.
I would take a 4070fe in trade msrp to msrp.
PayPal f&f accepted.
I’m a fast shipper.
Lower 48 only
Buyer must have great heatware and 2fa enable here.
Heat 236-0
Attachments
Last edited: