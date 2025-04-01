  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS Used Asus TUF RTX 5070ti

bufodr_T

Parting out my main rig. Built around Xmas.

1. Asus TUF RTX 5070ti…used about a month but I am sticking with my 4080 fe as performance is nearly identical. Pics below. In original box. $910 shipped. Well below the MSRP of 999 plus tax.

I would take a 4070fe in trade msrp to msrp.


PayPal f&f accepted.
I’m a fast shipper.
Lower 48 only

Buyer must have great heatware and 2fa enable here.
Heat 236-0
 

surprised no one wants a msrp. Gonna go ahead and print the return label to Best Buy if no one wants it.
 
What were you running hardware wise in the ghost? I’m trying to justify another sff case that would sit on a shelf for a while:)
 
Randall Stephens said:
What were you running hardware wise in the ghost? I’m trying to justify another sff case that would sit on a shelf for a while:)
I had a 4070 in it with a 7600x. No cooling issues at all with 2 120mm Noctua fans on the top in a negative pressure setup.
 
I messaged a friend, let's see if he wants it.

Edit: want, pm sent
 
Good trader bump. I love this 7900xtx. I had one I sold cheap here last fall, should have kept it! Free bump!
 
Which motherboard is it specifically? There are several different gigabyte b760m boards.
 
xDiVolatilX said:
Original post says it's the Asus board but is it the gigabyte board?
He posted a similar combo with a GB mATX board a week or so ago. I was interested in it for an unraid server, so I asked him about it. He either sold that one or changed the parts out because the OP is different than what I asked him about.
 
