FS: Used ASUS TUF Gaming A15 Laptop (Ryzen 4800H / 1660ti / 1.5TB)

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 Gaming Laptop (TUF506IU)
https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-gaming/tuf-gaming/asus-tuf-gaming-a15/
15.6” 144Hz FHD 1080P IPS-Type
AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
16GB DDR4
1.5TB (Samsung m2 2280 1TB + stock 512gb m2 drive)
Gigabit Wi-Fi 5
Metal body color
Comes with original box and original charging brick. The screen has had a screen protector on it since I owned it. This has mostly sat on a laptop stand. It's been really solid for me, but I needed something stronger.
Price: $550 shipped USPS insured (Accepting paypal friends and family)
Note: I can take out the samsung drive to knock down the price if needed.
(conus only, sorry)
I bought this laptop used from someone on offerup back in late 2020. This has been my main driver and gaming rig for a while. Hoping someone continues the ggs on it.
Heat https://www.heatware.com/u/43865 (Local Los Angeles Meetup/pickup possible with heat feedback)
