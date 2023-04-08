FS: Used AMD 7600X CPU with Box

B

Burke888

Gawd
Joined
Aug 1, 2004
Messages
562
Hi,

Up for sale is a used AMD Ryzen 5 7600X. I used this as a placeholder in my rig until the 7800X3D came out this week. It's confirmed working and has all of the thermal paste cleaned off of it. I had it under a Corsair 420MM AIO so completely overkill for the cooling. I purchased this in October 2022 from NewEgg.
Unfortunately due to scams I can only accept offers from buyers with an established Heatware account.

$200 Shipped
PayPal Friends and Family Only
Heatware Account Information
 

Attachments

  • Ryzen 5 7600X - BACK.jpg
    Ryzen 5 7600X - BACK.jpg
    512 KB · Views: 0
  • Ryzen 5 7600X - FRONT.jpg
    Ryzen 5 7600X - FRONT.jpg
    379.9 KB · Views: 0
