FS: Used AMD 7600X CPU with Box

$200 Shipped

Hi,Up for sale is a used AMD Ryzen 5 7600X. I used this as a placeholder in my rig until the 7800X3D came out this week. It's confirmed working and has all of the thermal paste cleaned off of it. I had it under a Corsair 420MM AIO so completely overkill for the cooling. I purchased this in October 2022 from NewEgg.Unfortunately due to scams I can only accept offers from buyers with an established Heatware account.