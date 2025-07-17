  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: [US-PA] - AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D

jlbenedict

jlbenedict

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
May 22, 2005
Messages
2,566
Sale / Seller Terms & Conditions:
- Items are in great-to-excellent condition and functional from a coronavirus, bird flu & smoke free home.
- PayPal / Zelle.
- All prices are shipped, unless noted. (CONUS only at this time)

Purchase with confidence from old-school trader -- http://www.heatware.com/u/239 [204-0-0] Top 400 Rated
joseph.benedict@hotmail.com

Items/Deals:
  • AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D - retail box variety .. only bought this as recent as September 2024 - $190, Shipped CONUS
20250717_125401.jpg
20250717_125409.jpg
20250717_125424.jpg



No issues.. just need to fund my other hobbies that are more of a priority :ROFLMAO:
 
