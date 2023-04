FS: US: Old SFF pc, KB's, Drives, Ram, FANS etc, updated list with sold stuff 4/4 !

I will gladly make package deals to save you shipping costs. Just PM me with the details ! ​

Garmin 7" GPS unit, model Smart Drive 7 SSK Aluminum m.2 enclosure Razor DeathAdder expert USB mouse 3x Corsair AF-140 w/ White LED w/3 pin connectors, BNIB

Hey ya'll,I have a few things not being used, so I decided to put 'em up 4 sale...All items include USPS Priority Mail, and via Paypal only, to verified addresses in the lower 48. IF you want/needed faster/other methods, then you must pay the additional cost !A) HP 6305 SFF Desktop: Left over from an office remodel. Still works fine, although a bit slow by todays standards, but would be great for a little one just to learn the basics on. It is powered by an AMD A10-5800 and a 240W PSU and includes a DVD Burner too. Can be used laying flat or standing on it's sides.#1- I can sell it complete with 16GBDDR3-1600 (2x8GB) ram, 500GB Seagate 3.5 SATA HDD + 500GB Silicon Power 2.5" SATA SSD, and a licensed copy of W10ProFull original specs can be found here: https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c03522674#AbT3 B) Ram from the above pc: Fairly generic 16GB DDR3-1600 (2x8GB) w/ heat spreaders.C) Drives from the above pc. Will be securely erased & reformatted.#1- Seagate Barracuda 500GB 3.5" SATA.#2- Silicon Power 500GB 2.5" SATA SSD.D) 2x TKL Bluetooth Keyboards:#1 is BNIB, made by Artech, and was never used at all.#2 is an Anker that was used for about 2 weeks.I bought both of these for my wife when she was told she would have to start using a tablet instead of a desktop, thankfully she didn't, so we don't have any use for them any more.E) Big Button Analog phone. Seriously retro but still useful for the old folks that insist on having/keeping a landline-- 9x Corsair AF-140 w/Red LED's w/3 pin connectors. Used for about 1.5 yrs, but still run fine-- 1x Corsair AF-140 w/clear LED's & Red, white, & blue accent rings BNIB.I'll be adding some moar stuff later as I sort thru my parts boxes, so stay tuned for moar deals to be hadfyi... I was formerly known as "bonehead123" and have been a member here for many years, but somehow lost access to my account and opened another one.... but my heat is still intact at the link below: