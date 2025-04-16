[FS][US] NVIDIA RTX 4090 Founders Edition (FE) with Retail Box For $ 1500

FrozenSteel
Selling my NVIDIA RTX 4090 Founders Edition – bought it new last April and it's still in excellent condition. Never overclocked, barely used, and comes with the original retail box and an upgraded 600W power cable.
It’s the real deal: 24GB of GDDR6X, supports multiple monitors, G-SYNC/FreeSync compatible, and fits into a PCIe 4.0 x16 slot. Perfect for gaming, 3D rendering, or any GPU-heavy workload.
Only selling because I’m downsizing my setup.
