FS: US: KB, FANS etc

Hey ya'll,



I have a few things not being used, so I decided to put 'em up 4 sale...



All items include USPS Priority Mail, and via Paypal only, to verified addresses in the lower 48. IF you want/needed faster/other methods, then you must pay the additional cost !

I will gladly make package deals to save you shipping costs. Just PM me with the details ! ​

A) Seagate Barracuda 500GB 3.5" SATA Drive from a working pc. Will be securely erased & reformatted. The Crystal Disk Info reports are attached below. PRICE: $9.00



B) TKL Bluetooth Keyboard by Anker that was used for about 2 weeks. I bought this for my wife when she was told she would have to start using a tablet instead of a desktop, thankfully she didn't, so we don't have any use for it any more.

PRICE: $9.00





-- 9x Corsair AF-140 w/Red LED's w/3 pin connectors. Used for about 1.5 yrs, but still run fine. Price: $10.00 each, or $1.00 less for each additional



-- 1x Corsair AF-140 w/clear LED's & Red, white, & blue accent rings BNIB. Price: $11.00



I'll be adding some moar stuff later as I sort thru my parts boxes, so stay tuned for moar deals to be had



fyi... I was formerly known as "bonehead123" and have been a member here for many years, but somehow lost access to my account and opened another one.... but my heat is still intact at the link below:

https://www.heatware.com/u/78455/to

SOLD ITEMS:

A)

Dell Optiplex 7050 SFF PC

B) AWZ/Trigkey mini PC

C) SK Hynix Gen 3 512GB nvme drive

D) Bella Hand Blender