FS: US: GPS, SFF pc, KB's, FANS etc, lowered prices again 4/1 ! (not an AF joke btw)

D

dogDAbone

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 24, 2022
Messages
150
Hey ya'll,

I have a few things not being used, so I decided to put 'em up 4 sale...

All items include USPS Priority Mail, and via Paypal only, to verified addresses in the lower 48. IF you want/needed faster/other methods, then you must pay the additional cost !

I will gladly make package deals to save you shipping costs. Just PM me with the details !

A) Garmin 7" GPS unit, model Smart Drive 7 with lifetime maps & traffic. It has been protected with a tempered glass screen protector from day 1, so the screen is as close to perfect as possible. It comes with a hard-shell carrying case, car charger cord, and USB cable, and has been updated with the latest firmware & software direct from the mfgr. However, I lost the mounting arm some time ago, but those are available for about $10.... PRICE: $75.00

B)) SSK Aluminum m.2 enclosure. SOLD

C) HP 6305 SFF Desktop: Left over from an office remodel. Still works fine, although a bit slow by todays standards, but would be great for a little one just to learn the basics on. It is powered by an AMD A10-5800 and a 240W PSU and includes a DVD Burner too. Can be used laying flat or standing on it's sides.

#1- I can sell it complete with 16GBDDR3-1600 (2x8GB) ram, 500GB Seagate 3.5 SATA HDD + 500GB Silicon Power 2.5" SATA SSD, and a licensed copy of W10Pro for $80.

OR #2- Barebones (no OS, Ram or drives) for $50.00, OR any combination thereof... just let me know what you need & I'll adjust the price accordingly.

Full original specs can be found here: https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c03522674#AbT3

D) Ram from the above pc: Fairly generic 16GB DDR3-1600 (2x8GB) w/ heat spreaders. Price: $13.00

E) Drives from the above pc. Will be securely erased & reformatted.

#1- Seagate Barracuda 500GB 3.5" SATA. Price: $9.00
#2- Silicon Power 500GB 2.5" SATA SSD. Price: $12.00

F) 2x TKL Bluetooth Keyboards:

#1 is BNIB, made by Artech, and was never used at all. Price: $11.00

#2 is an Anker that was used for about 2 weeks. Price: $9.00
I bought both of these for my wife when she was told she would have to start using a tablet instead of a desktop, thankfully she didn't, so we don't have any use for them any more.

G) Razor DeathAdder expert USB mouse. SOLD

H) Big Button Analog phone. Seriously retro but still useful for the old folks that insist on having/keeping a landline :). Price $8.00

I) Fans:

9x Corsair AF-140 w/Red LED's w/3 pin connectors. Used for about 1.5 yrs, but still run fine. Price: $10.00 each, or $1.00 less for each additional
3x Corsair AF-140 w/ White LED w/3 pin connectors, BNIB. SOLD
1x Corsair AF-140 w/clear LED's & Red, white, & blue accent rings BNIB. Price: $11.00

I'll be adding some moar stuff later as I sort thru my parts boxes, so stay tuned for moar deals to be had :D

fyi... I was formerly known as "bonehead123" and have been a member here for many years, but somehow lost access to my account and opened another one.... but my heat is still intact at the link below:

https://www.heatware.com/u/78455/to
 

Attachments

  • AF140 RED used.jpg
    AF140 RED used.jpg
    34.1 KB · Views: 0
  • AF140_RED_BNIB.jpg
    AF140_RED_BNIB.jpg
    48.8 KB · Views: 0
  • Anker back tag.jpg
    Anker back tag.jpg
    25.5 KB · Views: 0
  • Anker KB Front.jpg
    Anker KB Front.jpg
    43.2 KB · Views: 0
  • Artec KB front.jpg
    Artec KB front.jpg
    43.9 KB · Views: 0
  • Big Button back.jpg
    Big Button back.jpg
    28.9 KB · Views: 0
  • Big Button.jpg
    Big Button.jpg
    24.8 KB · Views: 0
  • DDR3 Ram Back.jpg
    DDR3 Ram Back.jpg
    213.4 KB · Views: 0
  • DDR3 Ram.jpg
    DDR3 Ram.jpg
    91.3 KB · Views: 0
  • HP back panel.jpg
    HP back panel.jpg
    44.6 KB · Views: 0
  • HP front ports.jpg
    HP front ports.jpg
    39.2 KB · Views: 0
  • HP full front.jpg
    HP full front.jpg
    29.7 KB · Views: 0
  • HP insides.jpg
    HP insides.jpg
    49.3 KB · Views: 0
  • HP insides-1.jpg
    HP insides-1.jpg
    57 KB · Views: 0
  • Seagate 500GB 3.5.jpg
    Seagate 500GB 3.5.jpg
    29.9 KB · Views: 0
  • SP SSD.jpg
    SP SSD.jpg
    38.4 KB · Views: 0
  • Garmin back.jpg
    Garmin back.jpg
    32.1 KB · Views: 0
  • Garmin case.jpg
    Garmin case.jpg
    21.4 KB · Views: 0
  • Garmin front.jpg
    Garmin front.jpg
    19 KB · Views: 0
  • Garmin_accessories.jpg
    Garmin_accessories.jpg
    31.7 KB · Views: 1
  • Garmin.jpg
    Garmin.jpg
    20.8 KB · Views: 1
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top