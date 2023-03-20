FS: US: GPS, SFF pc, KB's, FANS etc, lowered prices 3/24 !

Hey ya'll,

I have a few things not being used, so I decided to put 'em up 4 sale...

All items include USPS Priority Mail, and via Paypal only, to verified addresses in the lower 48. IF you want/needed faster/other methods, then you must pay the additional cost !

I will gladly make package deals to save you shipping costs. Just PM me with the details !

A) Garmin 7" GPS unit, model Smart Drive 7 with lifetime maps & traffic. It has been protected with a tempered glass screen protector from day 1, so the screen is as close to perfect as possible. It comes with a hard-shell carrying case, car charger cord, and USB cable, and has been updated with the latest firmware & software direct from the mfgr. However, I lost the mounting arm some time ago, but those are available for about $10.... PRICE: $75.00

B)) SSK Aluminum m.2 enclosure. SOLD

C) HP 6305 SFF Desktop: Left over from an office remodel. Still works fine, although a bit slow by todays standards, but would be great for a little one just to learn the basics on. It is powered by an AMD A10-5800 and a 240W PSU and includes a DVD Burner too. Can be used laying flat or standing on it's sides.

#1- I can sell it complete with 16GBDDR3-1600 (2x8GB) ram, 500GB Seagate 3.5 SATA HDD + 500GB Silicon Power 2.5" SATA SSD, and a licensed copy of W10Pro for $80.

OR #2- Barebones (no OS, Ram or drives) for $50.00, OR any combination thereof... just let me know what you need & I'll adjust the price accordingly.

Full original specs can be found here: https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c03522674#AbT3

D) Ram from the above pc: Fairly generic 16GB DDR3-1600 (2x8GB) w/ heat spreaders. Price: $15.00

E) Drives from the above pc. Will be securely erased & reformatted.

#1- Seagate Barracuda 500GB 3.5" SATA. Price: $10.00
#2- Silicon Power 500GB 2.5" SATA SSD. Price: $17.00

F) 2x TKL Bluetooth Keyboards:

#1 is BNIB, made by Artech, and was never used at all. Price: $13.00

#2 is an Anker that was used for about 2 weeks. Price: $9.00
I bought both of these for my wife when she was told she would have to start using a tablet instead of a desktop, thankfully she didn't, so we don't have any use for them any more.

G) Razor DeathAdder expert USB mouse. Well used but still works and has the braided cable. Price $8.00

H) Big Button Analog phone. Seriously retro but still useful for the old folks that insist on having/keeping a landline :). Price $8.00

I) Fans:

9x COrsair AF-140 w/Red LED's w/3 pin connectors. Used for about 1.5 yrs, but still run fine. Price: $11.00 each, or $1.00 for each additional
3x Corsair AF-140 w/ White LED w/3 pin connectors, BNIB. Price: $15.00 each or all 3 for $40.00
1x Corsair AF-140 w/clear LED's & Red, white, & blue accent rings BNIB. Price: $12.00

I'll be adding some moar stuff later as I sort thru my parts boxes, so stay tuned for moar deals to be had :D

fyi... I was formerly known as "bonehead123" and have been a member here for many years, but somehow lost access to my account and opened another one.... but my heat is still intact at the link below:

https://www.heatware.com/u/78455/to
 

