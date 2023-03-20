FS: US: GPS, SFF pc, KB's, FANS etc, lowered prices 3/24 !

Hey ya'll,
I have a few things not being used, so I decided to put 'em up 4 sale...
All items include USPS Priority Mail, and via Paypal only, to verified addresses in the lower 48. IF you want/needed faster/other methods, then you must pay the additional cost !
A) Garmin 7" GPS unit, model Smart Drive 7 with lifetime maps & traffic. It has been protected with a tempered glass screen protector from day 1, so the screen is as close to perfect as possible. It comes with a hard-shell carrying case, car charger cord, and USB cable, and has been updated with the latest firmware & software direct from the mfgr. However, I lost the mounting arm some time ago, but those are available for about $10.... PRICE: $75.00
B)) SSK Aluminum m.2 enclosure. SOLD
C) HP 6305 SFF Desktop: Left over from an office remodel. Still works fine, although a bit slow by todays standards, but would be great for a little one just to learn the basics on. It is powered by an AMD A10-5800 and a 240W PSU and includes a DVD Burner too. Can be used laying flat or standing on it's sides.
#1- I can sell it complete with 16GBDDR3-1600 (2x8GB) ram, 500GB Seagate 3.5 SATA HDD + 500GB Silicon Power 2.5" SATA SSD, and a licensed copy of W10Pro for $80.
OR #2- Barebones (no OS, Ram or drives) for $50.00, OR any combination thereof... just let me know what you need & I'll adjust the price accordingly.
Full original specs can be found here: https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c03522674#AbT3
D) Ram from the above pc: Fairly generic 16GB DDR3-1600 (2x8GB) w/ heat spreaders. Price: $15.00
E) Drives from the above pc. Will be securely erased & reformatted.
#1- Seagate Barracuda 500GB 3.5" SATA. Price: $10.00
#2- Silicon Power 500GB 2.5" SATA SSD. Price: $17.00
F) 2x TKL Bluetooth Keyboards:
#1 is BNIB, made by Artech, and was never used at all. Price: $13.00
#2 is an Anker that was used for about 2 weeks. Price: $9.00
I bought both of these for my wife when she was told she would have to start using a tablet instead of a desktop, thankfully she didn't, so we don't have any use for them any more.
G) Razor DeathAdder expert USB mouse. Well used but still works and has the braided cable. Price $8.00
H) Big Button Analog phone. Seriously retro but still useful for the old folks that insist on having/keeping a landline . Price $8.00
I) Fans:
9x COrsair AF-140 w/Red LED's w/3 pin connectors. Used for about 1.5 yrs, but still run fine. Price: $11.00 each, or $1.00 for each additional
3x Corsair AF-140 w/ White LED w/3 pin connectors, BNIB. Price: $15.00 each or all 3 for $40.00
1x Corsair AF-140 w/clear LED's & Red, white, & blue accent rings BNIB. Price: $12.00
I'll be adding some moar stuff later as I sort thru my parts boxes, so stay tuned for moar deals to be had
fyi... I was formerly known as "bonehead123" and have been a member here for many years, but somehow lost access to my account and opened another one.... but my heat is still intact at the link below:
https://www.heatware.com/u/78455/to
I have a few things not being used, so I decided to put 'em up 4 sale...
All items include USPS Priority Mail, and via Paypal only, to verified addresses in the lower 48. IF you want/needed faster/other methods, then you must pay the additional cost !
I will gladly make package deals to save you shipping costs. Just PM me with the details !
A) Garmin 7" GPS unit, model Smart Drive 7 with lifetime maps & traffic. It has been protected with a tempered glass screen protector from day 1, so the screen is as close to perfect as possible. It comes with a hard-shell carrying case, car charger cord, and USB cable, and has been updated with the latest firmware & software direct from the mfgr. However, I lost the mounting arm some time ago, but those are available for about $10.... PRICE: $75.00
B)) SSK Aluminum m.2 enclosure. SOLD
C) HP 6305 SFF Desktop: Left over from an office remodel. Still works fine, although a bit slow by todays standards, but would be great for a little one just to learn the basics on. It is powered by an AMD A10-5800 and a 240W PSU and includes a DVD Burner too. Can be used laying flat or standing on it's sides.
#1- I can sell it complete with 16GBDDR3-1600 (2x8GB) ram, 500GB Seagate 3.5 SATA HDD + 500GB Silicon Power 2.5" SATA SSD, and a licensed copy of W10Pro for $80.
OR #2- Barebones (no OS, Ram or drives) for $50.00, OR any combination thereof... just let me know what you need & I'll adjust the price accordingly.
Full original specs can be found here: https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c03522674#AbT3
D) Ram from the above pc: Fairly generic 16GB DDR3-1600 (2x8GB) w/ heat spreaders. Price: $15.00
E) Drives from the above pc. Will be securely erased & reformatted.
#1- Seagate Barracuda 500GB 3.5" SATA. Price: $10.00
#2- Silicon Power 500GB 2.5" SATA SSD. Price: $17.00
F) 2x TKL Bluetooth Keyboards:
#1 is BNIB, made by Artech, and was never used at all. Price: $13.00
#2 is an Anker that was used for about 2 weeks. Price: $9.00
I bought both of these for my wife when she was told she would have to start using a tablet instead of a desktop, thankfully she didn't, so we don't have any use for them any more.
G) Razor DeathAdder expert USB mouse. Well used but still works and has the braided cable. Price $8.00
H) Big Button Analog phone. Seriously retro but still useful for the old folks that insist on having/keeping a landline . Price $8.00
I) Fans:
9x COrsair AF-140 w/Red LED's w/3 pin connectors. Used for about 1.5 yrs, but still run fine. Price: $11.00 each, or $1.00 for each additional
3x Corsair AF-140 w/ White LED w/3 pin connectors, BNIB. Price: $15.00 each or all 3 for $40.00
1x Corsair AF-140 w/clear LED's & Red, white, & blue accent rings BNIB. Price: $12.00
I'll be adding some moar stuff later as I sort thru my parts boxes, so stay tuned for moar deals to be had
fyi... I was formerly known as "bonehead123" and have been a member here for many years, but somehow lost access to my account and opened another one.... but my heat is still intact at the link below:
https://www.heatware.com/u/78455/to
Attachments
-
Garmin.jpg245.2 KB · Views: 0
-
AF140 RED used.jpg34.1 KB · Views: 0
-
AF140_RED_BNIB.jpg48.8 KB · Views: 0
-
AF140_White_BNIB.jpg44.5 KB · Views: 0
-
Anker back tag.jpg25.5 KB · Views: 0
-
Anker KB Front.jpg43.2 KB · Views: 0
-
Artec KB front.jpg43.9 KB · Views: 0
-
Big Button back.jpg28.9 KB · Views: 0
-
Big Button.jpg24.8 KB · Views: 0
-
DDR3 Ram Back.jpg213.4 KB · Views: 0
-
DDR3 Ram.jpg91.3 KB · Views: 0
-
DeathAdder bottom.jpg40.8 KB · Views: 0
-
DeathAdder front.jpg30 KB · Views: 0
-
HP back panel.jpg44.6 KB · Views: 0
-
HP front ports.jpg39.2 KB · Views: 0
-
HP full front.jpg29.7 KB · Views: 0
-
HP insides.jpg49.3 KB · Views: 0
-
HP insides-1.jpg57 KB · Views: 0
-
Seagate 500GB 3.5.jpg29.9 KB · Views: 0
-
SP SSD.jpg38.4 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: