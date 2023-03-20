FS: US: Garmin GPS, external m.2 enclosure

dogDAbone

Nov 24, 2022
105
Hey ya'll,

I have a few things not being used, so I decided to put 'em up 4 sale...

All items include USPS Priority Mail, and via Paypal only, to verified addresses in the lower 48. IF you want/needed faster/other methods, then you must pay the additional cost !

A) Garmin 7" GPS unit, model Smart Drive 7 with lifetime maps & traffic. It has been protected with a tempered glass screen protector from day 1, so the screen is as close to perfect as possible. It comes with a hard-shell carrying case, car charger cord, and USB cable, and has been updated with the latest firmware & software direct from the mfgr. However, I lost the mounting arm some time ago, but those are available for about $10.... PRICE: $80.00

B)) SSK Aluminum m.2 enclosure. A basic but well made enclosure, comes with the factory USB-C to USB-C cable. PRICE: $10.00

I'll be adding some moar stuff later as I sort thru my parts boxes, so stay tuned for moar deals to be had :D

fyi... I was formerly known as "bonehead123" and have been a member here for many years, but somehow lost access to my account and opened another one.... but my heat is still intact at the link below:

https://www.heatware.com/u/78455/to
 

