[FS][US] Fall 2024 and Beyond Sale. Will Be Nostalgic Stuff As Well

First, my Heatware: Reviews/Feedback for stinger608 | HeatWare.com 445-0-0
Preferred payment with PayPal
Will not ship out of the US sorry.
Shipping included unless otherwise stated.
______________________________________________________________________________________________
Have a brand new EVGA 750 watt Supernova G3 power supply
https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=220-G3-0750-X1
A pal of mine did an RMA on one and they sent him this new unit.
He had already purchased an 850 watt Platinum and he wants to part with the 750.
It came in a plain box, so this will be shipping in the 850 watt box with the foam to secure it.
It has all of the cables that come with the 750 watt unit, as well as some extra cables from the 850 unit that he didn't need or want.
He wants $75 shipped and insured via USPS Priority.
I will personally be shipping this power supply, so it will arrive property to the purchaser.
Pictures:
_______________________________________________________________________________________________
EVGA Duke's Fully Loaded Package!
I've had this package since it was released many years ago.
Used the video card for a couple of months, until the upgrade itch got me. LOL
Everything else in the package is still sealed and unused.
This is a hell of a collectors item. Very rare to find in the wild.
Now you can kick ass or chew bubble gum!!!!
Probably start out at $200 shipped for this collectors item.
_______________________________________________________________________________
WD MyBook 6TB external drive.
This drive is virtually brand new. I've had it for about 3 years or so, and only plugged it in and used it one time.
I've never opened it to see if what drive is in it, so it might be worth shucking the drive from it.
Let's do $120 Shipped
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
That's it for now.
There will be some more upcoming.
Keep an eye out as there will be some awesome nostalgic items coming!!!!!
