FS: US: Blender, KB, FANS etc - New items added 6/1/23, some items reduced too !

Hey ya'll,



I have a few things not being used, so I decided to put 'em up 4 sale...



All items include USPS Priority Mail, and via Paypal only, to verified addresses in the lower 48. IF you want/needed faster/other methods, then you must pay the additional cost !

I will gladly make package deals to save you shipping costs. Just PM me with the details !

​

A) NEW ITEM #1:

Dell Optiplex 7050 SFF PC. SOLD !

B) NEW ITEM #2: AWZ/Trigkey mini PC. SOLD !

C) NEW ITEM #3: SK Hynix Gen 3 512GB nvme drive SOLD !

D) NEW ITEM #4: Bella Hand Blender w/ wisk attachment BNIB, never opened. I bought this a while back as a gift for someone, but for some reason never gave it to them...

PRICE: $15.00/OBO



E) Seagate Barracuda 500GB 3.5" SATA Drive from a working pc. Will be securely erased & reformatted. The Crystal Disk Info reports are attached below. PRICE: $9.00



F) TKL Bluetooth Keyboard by Anker that was used for about 2 weeks. I bought this for my wife when she was told she would have to start using a tablet instead of a desktop, thankfully she didn't, so we don't have any use for it any more.

PRICE: $9.00