[FS][US] AM4 Motherboard - CPU's (APU / Ryzen) - DDR4

Welcome to my FS Thread!
Terms and Conditions
- I do Paypal Only. Unless stated otherwise.
- Prices always include Shipping, unless stated otherwise.
- Shipping to the US only at this time.
- Heatware is parkman.
- I also have 100% positive feedback on eBay under resourcefulgeek.
- I ship USPS Priority Mail.
- Prices are always OBO, Unless stated otherwise.
- I am available over PM, I am on the forums daily and will get back to you ASAP.
COVID-19 Note: First and foremost, I hope you and your loved ones are doing well and staying safe during this pandemic.
To ease any concerns about buying used items I'd like to share that I have been following shelter in place orders since March 16th, 2020.
I will properly disinfect item(s) and box them up for shipment while wearing a mask and gloves.
The below Prices INCLUDE Shipping. I'll ship within 24hrs of receiving payment!
Parts For Sale:
________________________
Gigabyte AX370-Gaming K3 AM4 Motherboard - $95
This was used in my personal rig for the last 2 years and the only reason I am selling is because I've upgraded to an X570 chipset mobo. This board has served me well and runs like a champ. Everything you see in the picture is included. This board works great with Gen 3 Ryzen CPU's and has the latest BIOS to support it. See the QVL.
________________________
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G AM4 CPU w/Cooler - $130
This CPU was used for less than 2 months in a computer I built recently. In perfect condition, no issues whatsoever. It will ship with the stock cooler and a Ryzen 5 box (please note, I do not have the original 3400G box). NO BENT PINS (see last pic).
________________________
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G AM4 CPU w/Cooler - $80
This CPU was used for less than 2 months in a computer I built recently. Please note the blemish in picture #2: This is a small scratch on the heat spreader, this does not cause any issues and was an accident on my part when unscrewing the heatsink this chip was under. It will ship with the stock cooler and a Ryzen box (please note, I do not have the original 3200G box). NO BENT PINS (see last pic).
________________________
AMD A8-9600 APU AM4 CPU w/Cooler - $30
This CPU was used in my NAS rig for about 2 years and works like a champ. It will ship with the stock cooler and original box. NO BENT PINS (see last pic).
________________________
G.SKILL 8GB 288-Pin DDR4 2400 F4-2400C15S-8GNT - $20
This stick of RAM was used in my NAS rig for about 2 years and works great. Originally bought on Newegg.
If your interested, you can contact me via PM.
Thank you for viewing!
~smee