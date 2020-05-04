[FS][US] AM4 Motherboard - CPU's (APU / Ryzen) - DDR4

Welcome to my FS Thread! ​

Terms and Conditions

I do Paypal Only. Unless stated otherwise.

Prices always include Shipping, unless stated otherwise.

Shipping to the US only at this time.

Heatware is parkman

I also have 100% positive feedback on eBay under resourcefulgeek

I ship USPS Priority Mail.

Prices are always OBO, Unless stated otherwise.

I am available over PM, I am on the forums daily and will get back to you ASAP. Click to expand...

COVID-19 Note: First and foremost, I hope you and your loved ones are doing well and staying safe during this pandemic.

To ease any concerns about buying used items I'd like to share that I have been following shelter in place orders since March 16th, 2020.

I will properly disinfect item(s) and box them up for shipment while wearing a mask and gloves.

The below Prices INCLUDE Shipping. I'll ship within 24hrs of receiving payment! ​