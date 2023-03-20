FS: US: 17" Car Rim, SFF parts, KB's, Drives, FANS etc - New items added 4/17 !

Hey ya'll,
I have a few things not being used, so I decided to put 'em up 4 sale...
All items include USPS Priority Mail, and via Paypal only, to verified addresses in the lower 48. IF you want/needed faster/other methods, then you must pay the additional cost !
B) NEW ITEM #2: HP 6305 SFF Motherboard AND an A10-5800 CPU @3.8GHZ with Radeon HD 7660D Integrated Graphics (FM2 socket): Used but still perfectly functional. PRICE: $20.00
C) NEW ITEM #3: HP OEM 240W PSU, from the above SFF pc: Still works & still runs quiet too! PRICE: $12.00
D) NEW ITEM #4: HP/Philips OEM DVD/CD Burner. Still works fine both internally or with a USB dongle. PRICE: $10.00
E) Seagate Barracuda 500GB 3.5" SATADrive from the above pc. Will be securely erased & reformatted. The Crystal Disk Info reports are attached below. Price: $9.00
F) TKL Bluetooth Keyboard by Anker that was used for about 2 weeks. Price: $9.00
I bought this for my wife when she was told she would have to start using a tablet instead of a desktop, thankfully she didn't, so we don't have any use for them any more.
G) Big Button Analog phone. Seriously retro but still useful for the old folks that insist on having/keeping a landline . Price $8.00
H) Case/AIO Fans:
-- 9x Corsair AF-140 w/Red LED's w/3 pin connectors. Used for about 1.5 yrs, but still run fine. Price: $10.00 each, or $1.00 less for each additional
-- 1x Corsair AF-140 w/clear LED's & Red, white, & blue accent rings BNIB. Price: $11.00
I'll be adding some moar stuff later as I sort thru my parts boxes, so stay tuned for moar deals to be had
fyi... I was formerly known as "bonehead123" and have been a member here for many years, but somehow lost access to my account and opened another one.... but my heat is still intact at the link below:
https://www.heatware.com/u/78455/to
SOLD Stuff:
I have a few things not being used, so I decided to put 'em up 4 sale...
All items include USPS Priority Mail, and via Paypal only, to verified addresses in the lower 48. IF you want/needed faster/other methods, then you must pay the additional cost !
I will gladly make package deals to save you shipping costs. Just PM me with the details !A) NEW ITEM #1: BRAND NEW NEVER USED 17" x 8 Motegi Racing Rim. I initially bought this to keep with a spare tire on it for my 2012 Cadillac CTS, but once I saw how nice it was, I planned to buy 3 more so I would have a matching set for everyday use, however, that vehicle was totaled out thanks to a hail storm in Nov 22 (it was in the trunk !), so this has to go. There is a used Goodyear tire on it, but that is included in the price. I paid almost $200 for it early last year, but I will let it go for $150/OBO. All the technical specs are in the image below.
THE RIM IS ONLY AVAILABLE FOR LOCAL PICKUP (SW PA area) DUE TO THE SIZE & WEIGHT, unless you wanna pay for packing & shipping !
B) NEW ITEM #2: HP 6305 SFF Motherboard AND an A10-5800 CPU @3.8GHZ with Radeon HD 7660D Integrated Graphics (FM2 socket): Used but still perfectly functional. PRICE: $20.00
C) NEW ITEM #3: HP OEM 240W PSU, from the above SFF pc: Still works & still runs quiet too! PRICE: $12.00
D) NEW ITEM #4: HP/Philips OEM DVD/CD Burner. Still works fine both internally or with a USB dongle. PRICE: $10.00
E) Seagate Barracuda 500GB 3.5" SATADrive from the above pc. Will be securely erased & reformatted. The Crystal Disk Info reports are attached below. Price: $9.00
F) TKL Bluetooth Keyboard by Anker that was used for about 2 weeks. Price: $9.00
I bought this for my wife when she was told she would have to start using a tablet instead of a desktop, thankfully she didn't, so we don't have any use for them any more.
G) Big Button Analog phone. Seriously retro but still useful for the old folks that insist on having/keeping a landline . Price $8.00
H) Case/AIO Fans:
-- 9x Corsair AF-140 w/Red LED's w/3 pin connectors. Used for about 1.5 yrs, but still run fine. Price: $10.00 each, or $1.00 less for each additional
-- 1x Corsair AF-140 w/clear LED's & Red, white, & blue accent rings BNIB. Price: $11.00
I'll be adding some moar stuff later as I sort thru my parts boxes, so stay tuned for moar deals to be had
fyi... I was formerly known as "bonehead123" and have been a member here for many years, but somehow lost access to my account and opened another one.... but my heat is still intact at the link below:
https://www.heatware.com/u/78455/to
SOLD Stuff:
- Garmin 7" GPS unit, model Smart Drive 7
- SSK Aluminum m.2 enclosure
- Razor DeathAdder expert USB mouse
- 3x Corsair AF-140 w/ White LED w/3 pin connectors, BNIB
- Silicon Power 500GB 2.5" SATA SSD
- BT TKL Keyboard BNIB, made by Artech
- Generic 16GB DDR3-1600 (2x8GB) SOLD
Attachments
-
AF140 RED used.jpg34.1 KB · Views: 0
-
AF140_RED_BNIB.jpg48.8 KB · Views: 0
-
Anker back tag.jpg25.5 KB · Views: 0
-
Anker KB Front.jpg43.2 KB · Views: 0
-
Big Button back.jpg28.9 KB · Views: 0
-
Big Button.jpg24.8 KB · Views: 0
-
Seagate 500GB 3.5.jpg29.9 KB · Views: 0
-
Seagate 500 CDI 4-6-23.jpg115.3 KB · Views: 0
-
Motegi Rim_17X8_.jpg57.6 KB · Views: 0
-
Montegi Rim Specs.jpg93.9 KB · Views: 0
-
6305 Mobo.jpg833.7 KB · Views: 0
-
6305 CPU A10-5800.jpg549 KB · Views: 0
-
6305 DVD Burner Front.jpg410.4 KB · Views: 0
-
6305 DVD Burner Label.jpg276.8 KB · Views: 0
-
6305 PSU Back.jpg329.7 KB · Views: 0
-
6305 PSU Label.jpg475.5 KB · Views: 0
-
6305 Connectors.jpg171.3 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: