FS: US: 17" Car Rim, Old SFF pc, KB's, Drives, Ram, FANS etc - New item added 4/16 !

I will gladly make package deals to save you shipping costs. Just PM me with the details !

​

$150/OBO

FOR LOCAL PICKUP ONLY (SW PA area) DUE TO THE SIZE & WEIGHT, unless you wanna pay for packing & shipping ! ​

Garmin 7" GPS unit, model Smart Drive 7 SSK Aluminum m.2 enclosure Razor DeathAdder expert USB mouse 3x Corsair AF-140 w/ White LED w/3 pin connectors, BNIB Silicon Power 500GB 2.5" SATA SSD BT TKL Keyboard BNIB, made by Artech