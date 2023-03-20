FS: US: 17" Car Rim, Blender, KB, Car Jack, Drives, FANS etc - New items added 5/29, some items reduced too !

I will gladly make package deals to save you shipping costs. Just PM me with the details !

$100/OBO

THE RIM & JACK ARE ONLY AVAILABLE FOR LOCAL PICKUP (SW PA area) DUE TO THE SIZE & WEIGHT, unless you wanna pay for packing & shipping ! ​

Garmin 7" GPS unit, model Smart Drive 7 SSK Aluminum m.2 enclosure Razor DeathAdder expert USB mouse 3x Corsair AF-140 w/ White LED w/3 pin connectors, BNIB Silicon Power 500GB 2.5" SATA SSD BT TKL Keyboard BNIB, made by Artech Generic 16GB DDR3-1600 (2x8GB) SOLD

Hey ya'll,I have a few things not being used, so I decided to put 'em up 4 sale...All items include USPS Priority Mail, and via Paypal only, to verified addresses in the lower 48. IF you want/needed faster/other methods, then you must pay the additional cost !17" x 8 Motegi Racing Rim. I initially bought this to keep with a spare tire on it for my 2012 Cadillac CTS, but once I saw how nice it was, I planned to buy 3 more so I would have a matching set for everyday use, however, that vehicle was totaled out thanks to a hail storm in Nov 22 (it was in the trunk !), so this has to go. There is a used Goodyear tire on it, but that is included in the price. I paid almost $200 for it early last year, but I will let it go for. All the technical specs are in the image below.B)Torin Jacks 2-ton Hydraulic Trolley Jack BNIB, never used.... my dad bought this a while back, but sadly passed away before he could get around to using it.C)D) Seagate Barracuda 500GB 3.5" SATA Drive from a working pc. Will be securely erased & reformatted. The Crystal Disk Info reports are attached below.E) TKL Bluetooth Keyboard by Anker that was used for about 2 weeks. I bought this for my wife when she was told she would have to start using a tablet instead of a desktop, thankfully she didn't, so we don't have any use for it any more.F) Big Button Analog phone. Seriously retro but still useful for the old folks that insist on having/keeping a landlineG) Case/AIO Fans:-- 9x Corsair AF-140 w/Red LED's w/3 pin connectors. Used for about 1.5 yrs, but still run fine-- 1x Corsair AF-140 w/clear LED's & Red, white, & blue accent rings BNIB.I'll be adding some moar stuff later as I sort thru my parts boxes, so stay tuned for moar deals to be hadfyi... I was formerly known as "bonehead123" and have been a member here for many years, but somehow lost access to my account and opened another one.... but my heat is still intact at the link below: