FS: US: 17" Car Rim, Blender, KB, Car Jack, Drives, FANS etc - New items added 5/29, some items reduced too !

dogDAbone

dogDAbone

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 24, 2022
Messages
255
Hey ya'll,

I have a few things not being used, so I decided to put 'em up 4 sale...

All items include USPS Priority Mail, and via Paypal only, to verified addresses in the lower 48. IF you want/needed faster/other methods, then you must pay the additional cost !

I will gladly make package deals to save you shipping costs. Just PM me with the details !
A) NEW ITEM #1: BRAND NEW NEVER USED 17" x 8 Motegi Racing Rim. I initially bought this to keep with a spare tire on it for my 2012 Cadillac CTS, but once I saw how nice it was, I planned to buy 3 more so I would have a matching set for everyday use, however, that vehicle was totaled out thanks to a hail storm in Nov 22 (it was in the trunk !), so this has to go. There is a used Goodyear tire on it, but that is included in the price. I paid almost $200 for it early last year, but I will let it go for $100/OBO. All the technical specs are in the image below.

B) NEW ITEM #2: Torin Jacks 2-ton Hydraulic Trolley Jack BNIB, never used.... my dad bought this a while back, but sadly passed away before he could get around to using it. Price: $25.00

THE RIM & JACK ARE ONLY AVAILABLE FOR LOCAL PICKUP (SW PA area) DUE TO THE SIZE & WEIGHT, unless you wanna pay for packing & shipping !

C) NEW ITEM #3: Bella Hand Blender w/ wisk attachment BNIB, never opened. I bought this a while back as a gift for someone, but for some reason never gave it to them... PRICE: $15.00/OBO

D) Seagate Barracuda 500GB 3.5" SATA Drive from a working pc. Will be securely erased & reformatted. The Crystal Disk Info reports are attached below. PRICE: $9.00

E) TKL Bluetooth Keyboard by Anker that was used for about 2 weeks. I bought this for my wife when she was told she would have to start using a tablet instead of a desktop, thankfully she didn't, so we don't have any use for it any more. PRICE: $9.00

F) Big Button Analog phone. Seriously retro but still useful for the old folks that insist on having/keeping a landline :). PRICE: $5.00

G) Case/AIO Fans:

-- 9x Corsair AF-140 w/Red LED's w/3 pin connectors. Used for about 1.5 yrs, but still run fine. Price: $10.00 each, or $1.00 less for each additional

-- 1x Corsair AF-140 w/clear LED's & Red, white, & blue accent rings BNIB. Price: $11.00

I'll be adding some moar stuff later as I sort thru my parts boxes, so stay tuned for moar deals to be had :D

fyi... I was formerly known as "bonehead123" and have been a member here for many years, but somehow lost access to my account and opened another one.... but my heat is still intact at the link below:

https://www.heatware.com/u/78455/to

SOLD Stuff:
  1. Garmin 7" GPS unit, model Smart Drive 7
  2. SSK Aluminum m.2 enclosure
  3. Razor DeathAdder expert USB mouse
  4. 3x Corsair AF-140 w/ White LED w/3 pin connectors, BNIB
  5. Silicon Power 500GB 2.5" SATA SSD
  6. BT TKL Keyboard BNIB, made by Artech
  7. Generic 16GB DDR3-1600 (2x8GB) SOLD
 

Attachments

  • AF140 RED used.jpg
    AF140 RED used.jpg
    34.1 KB · Views: 0
  • AF140_RED_BNIB.jpg
    AF140_RED_BNIB.jpg
    48.8 KB · Views: 0
  • Anker back tag.jpg
    Anker back tag.jpg
    25.5 KB · Views: 0
  • Anker KB Front.jpg
    Anker KB Front.jpg
    43.2 KB · Views: 0
  • Big Button back.jpg
    Big Button back.jpg
    28.9 KB · Views: 0
  • Big Button.jpg
    Big Button.jpg
    24.8 KB · Views: 0
  • Seagate 500GB 3.5.jpg
    Seagate 500GB 3.5.jpg
    29.9 KB · Views: 0
  • Seagate 500 CDI 4-6-23.jpg
    Seagate 500 CDI 4-6-23.jpg
    115.3 KB · Views: 0
  • Motegi Rim_17X8_.jpg
    Motegi Rim_17X8_.jpg
    57.6 KB · Views: 0
  • Montegi Rim Specs.jpg
    Montegi Rim Specs.jpg
    93.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 6305 Mobo.jpg
    6305 Mobo.jpg
    833.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 6305 CPU A10-5800.jpg
    6305 CPU A10-5800.jpg
    549 KB · Views: 0
  • 6305 DVD Burner Front.jpg
    6305 DVD Burner Front.jpg
    410.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 6305 DVD Burner Label.jpg
    6305 DVD Burner Label.jpg
    276.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 6305 PSU Back.jpg
    6305 PSU Back.jpg
    329.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 6305 PSU Label.jpg
    6305 PSU Label.jpg
    475.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 6305 Connectors.jpg
    6305 Connectors.jpg
    171.3 KB · Views: 0
  • Blender Box.jpg
    Blender Box.jpg
    220.6 KB · Views: 0
  • Blender Box-1.jpg
    Blender Box-1.jpg
    243.9 KB · Views: 0
  • Blender label.jpg
    Blender label.jpg
    320.8 KB · Views: 0
  • Jack Box.jpg
    Jack Box.jpg
    357 KB · Views: 0
  • Jack in box.jpg
    Jack in box.jpg
    367.3 KB · Views: 0
  • Jack Label.jpg
    Jack Label.jpg
    350.4 KB · Views: 0
  • Jack label-1.jpg
    Jack label-1.jpg
    423 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top