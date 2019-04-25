[FS] - UPS Cyberpower, Bykski Flow Meter, Dual monitor arm.

Netgear Nighthawk AD7200 - $225 shipped

1080Ti FTW3 Hydro Copper - Come with box - $550 shipped

Phanteks Res (220mm), Koolance CPU-C400i block - Come with box - $150 both shipped

HWL rad (360GTS, 360 SR2) - $100 both shipped

Bitspower fittings G1/4" for 12mm OD tubes (Pic is missing a few more fittings.) $175 shipped

AX1600i (fairly new, I upgraded from the old one 2-3 months ago) - $350 shipped

iPad Pro 2019 256GB Space Gray Wifi - $810

CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro 64GB CMW64GX4M4C3466C16 - $350 shipped.

EVGA 2080Ti Black Edition Brand New Sealed - $975 shipped

iPad Pro 11 512GB cell+wifi Space Gray 1 month old, Muse Case included. Tempered glass Installed, some extra glasses as well (pics will be uploaded later)- $950 shipped

Phanteks C350i CPU Block Intel BNIB - $60 shipped.

PS4 Pro (2TB SSD installed) + 2 controllers + charging station - $325 shipped - $300 shipped

AORUS Z390 Xtreme used - Come with box - $300 shipped

3x Corsair ML120 - CO-9500041-MW - New In Box - $25 each

2x Corsair ML120 PRO - CO-9050076-WW- Used - $25 each

DELL U2718Q 4K IPS (rarely used) - $325 $300 shipped OBO with original box and cords

SB8200 Arris modem Gigabit 10+ Gbps - Used for a few days and it was in box since. - $100 shipped

Corsair ML120 PRO 120mm with Lighting Node 3 Pack (CO-9050076-WW) - Brand New - $85 shipped

SSD 970 Pro 1TB NVMe - Brand new. Pictures will be added upon requested - $300 shipped.

Wahoo Elemnt Bundle with Cadence, Speed - used once for like 4-5 miles of cycling - $300 shipped.

DELL U2415 1920x1200 (rarely used) - $150 local Houston

Phanteks Evolv X black case - $100 local Houston, comes with box

PS4 game bundles- $80 shipped

Netgear Gaming XR700 Nighthawk Router - Brand New - $340 shipped

Logitech G903 Mouse 16k DPI - Brand new - $100 shipped.

Samsung EVO Plus 970 2TB - Brand New - $425 shipped OBO