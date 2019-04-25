[FS] - UPS Cyberpower, Bykski Flow Meter, Dual monitor arm.

S

Silent Knight

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 5, 2010
Messages
1,250
PC Part For Sale:
  • Cyberpower 1500PCFLCD Sinewave UPS 1000W/1500VA - used for about 2 weeks - like new, come with cords, no box - $100 + shipping or local Houston
  • AmazonBasics Dual monitor desk arm - item is in very good condition, no box - $80 local Houston
  • Bykski Flow meter - Opened box, never used. - $45 shipped
    krJq764l.jpg
Bundle will have discount.

Some item price is negotiable.


  • Netgear Nighthawk AD7200 - $225 shipped
  • 1080Ti FTW3 Hydro Copper - Come with box - $550 shipped
  • Phanteks Res (220mm), Koolance CPU-C400i block - Come with box - $150 both shipped
  • HWL rad (360GTS, 360 SR2) - $100 both shipped
  • Bitspower fittings G1/4" for 12mm OD tubes (Pic is missing a few more fittings.) $175 shipped
  • AX1600i (fairly new, I upgraded from the old one 2-3 months ago) - $350 shipped
  • iPad Pro 2019 256GB Space Gray Wifi - $810
  • CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro 64GB CMW64GX4M4C3466C16 - $350 shipped.
  • EVGA 2080Ti Black Edition Brand New Sealed - $975 shipped
  • iPad Pro 11 512GB cell+wifi Space Gray 1 month old, Muse Case included. Tempered glass Installed, some extra glasses as well (pics will be uploaded later)- $950 shipped
  • Phanteks C350i CPU Block Intel BNIB - $60 shipped.
  • PS4 Pro (2TB SSD installed) + 2 controllers + charging station - $325 shipped - $300 shipped
  • AORUS Z390 Xtreme used - Come with box - $300 shipped
  • 3x Corsair ML120 - CO-9500041-MW - New In Box - $25 each
  • 2x Corsair ML120 PRO - CO-9050076-WW- Used - $25 each
  • DELL U2718Q 4K IPS (rarely used) - $325 $300 shipped OBO with original box and cords
  • SB8200 Arris modem Gigabit 10+ Gbps - Used for a few days and it was in box since. - $100 shipped
  • Corsair ML120 PRO 120mm with Lighting Node 3 Pack (CO-9050076-WW) - Brand New - $85 shipped
  • SSD 970 Pro 1TB NVMe - Brand new. Pictures will be added upon requested - $300 shipped.
  • Wahoo Elemnt Bundle with Cadence, Speed - used once for like 4-5 miles of cycling - $300 shipped.
  • DELL U2415 1920x1200 (rarely used) - $150 local Houston
  • Phanteks Evolv X black case - $100 local Houston, comes with box
  • PS4 game bundles- $80 shipped
  • Netgear Gaming XR700 Nighthawk Router - Brand New - $340 shipped
  • Logitech G903 Mouse 16k DPI - Brand new - $100 shipped.
  • Samsung EVO Plus 970 2TB - Brand New - $425 shipped OBO
  • ThinkPad X1C7 (20QD001VUS) - Used - $1000 shipped OBO
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top