FS: Upgraded Steam Deck with official dock, 2x Blink Mini Cameras, 2x Crucial 4GB DDR4-2400 SODIMMS, Gotham Knights Steam Key

Up for sale is my upgraded Steam Deck. I don't use it as much as I used to, so up for sale it goes. It is the top version of the deck and originally came with a 512GB SSD. I've since upgraded it to a 1TB that came out of an Xbox, so the actual useable space is 851GB. The original 512GB will be included if you ever want to go back. A screen protector was installed day one, so the screen is perfect. I recently applied a dbrand skin on it, underneath is perfect too. It comes with:
The deck itself, with the 45 watt power adapter
Official Steam Deck dock with 45 watt power adapter
Original premium case
Original box
Original 512GB SSD
JSAUX grip case with kickstand - this fits the deck and allows you to put both in the premium case
Upgraded Steam Deck with extras mentioned above - $550 shipped, PayPal F&F only.
2x Blink Mini HD Cameras, new - $21 each, shipped, PayPal F&F only.
Purchased for a NAS that I no longer have, this memory was only used for about a month. Worked with no issues on my QNAP:
Matched Pair of Crucial DDR4-2400 SODIMMS - $20 shipped, PayPal F&F
Gotham Knights Steam Key - $20, PayPal F&F
God of War Ragnarok digital code:
I'd like to trade a digital code for God of War Ragnarok for a disc based version. I'll either mail you the physical card that has to the code or PM it to you. Due to this, you'll need to have a decent amount of heatware before I'll provide you the code or you'll need to ship first. My Heatware link is at the bottom of this post.
2x 16GB Corsair Dominator DDR5-4800 RGB RAM. This memory was originally in a Corsair prebuilt. Ran at XMP speeds with no issues on my Intel 12900k
2x 16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-4800 RAM. Also ran in my system with no issues with the above RAM. Both sets of memory have the same timings, 40-40-40-77 1.10V:
DDR5-4800 RAM - SOLD to Aztlan
