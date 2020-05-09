FS: UPGRADED ASUS VivoBook, Random, Steam Deck SSD's, RAM, Hackintosh X1 Carbon

Jelly
Gawd
Most of this stuff came from fellow [H] members, PayPal G&S only I'm open to offers, and easy to deal with.
So now, to the Stuff:
ASUS VivoBook TM420UA-WS51T Touchscreen Laptop -
525 450 400$ 350$ Shipped Last Drop.
Extremely low usage. I just don't need it as I've got a gaming laptop. I really thought I'd use it more and I could never get the hang of drawing with it. Ram and SSD have been upgraded. Since the ram is only upgradeable via single slot, I found speed matching RAM.
Specs:
Ryzen 5 5500U
20GB Ram (4GB soldered on, 16GB DDR4-3200 Timtec)
1TB Samsung 980 SSD (vs the stock 256gb)
Renaisser Raphael 520 Pen (very nice pen)
Fingerprint Sensor
I still have the original box.
Random:
Hackintosh Thinkpad X1 Carbon (4th Gen) 150$ - Shipped
i5-6200U-8GB-128GB NVME
The story:
Bought on ebay with a "locked" bios, was able to remedy that via chip programmer and resources online. Repasted and halfass cleaned while it was open. Now has the advanced bios that unlocks way more options than ever needed, and removes the hardware whitelist. The screen is flawless, normal wear and tear on the body/shell with some minor scratches, some keycaps are a little shiny but lettering is all visible. Battery seems to hold up decently.
Running Mac OS 12.6.x with Open Core 0.8.x (can't remember exactly)
You'll get a flash drive that has the backup of the EFI, that also doubles as a boot drive in case something goes wrong (and it can, they are fun to tinker with, but apparently can self destruct)
I used This Repo to get it up and running.
Evolve III laptop. 45$ shipped.
Will reset just before shipping.
The good:
Original Box
No dead pixels.
Has 128gb m2 ssd.
(so it's the version with the slot)
Did the Bios current raise thing as mentioned in the thread about these, noticeably faster.
The bad:
IYKYK - These things are cheap. The page down (down arrow) key fell out literally the second I opened the laptop. I'll put it in a little baggie, but it's broken Jim. (the scissor part is missing a little plastic to retain it in place)
PC Components:
CPU:
i3-3470S - 10$ Shipped
XEON 5660 - 10$ Shipped
XEON X3370 - 10$ Shipped
Pentium G3258 - 10$ Shipped
Laptop RAM:
Samsung SoDimm 4GB DDR4 2666 - 10$ Shipped
Kingston 8GB DDR4 2666 10$ Shipped
SKhynix 8GB (2x4GB) DDR4 2400 15$ Shipped
Samsung 4gb DDR4 3200 10$ Shipped
hynix 4GB DDR3-1333 10$ Shipped
Desktop RAM:
G.SKILL Ripjaws X Series 8GB (2x4GB) DDR3-1333 20$ Shipped
G.Skill 8GB DDR3-1333 - 20$ Shipped
Samsung 32GB Total 2x (2x8GB) PC3-12800 1600mhz 45$ shipped or 25$ per kit
Two kits of M378B1G73DB0-CKO (2x8GB per kit) worked fine together. No longer running older systems.
Micron 4GB 1Rx8 PC3-12800U DDR3-1600 - 10$ Shipped
DDR2 LOT 15 Shipped
2x Samsung 1GB PC2 6400U
2x Kingston 1GB PC2 5300U
1x SanMax Technologies 2gb 2Rx8 PC2-5300U
Random Lot: 10$ Shipped
1x 1GB-PC133U 2Rx8 No Name random
1x Buffalo 256MB PC2700U 333mhz CL2.5
1x Samsung 512MB Low profile DDR400?
This one I couldn't find much on, has 8x K4H510838C-UCCC DRAM Chips so i'm assuming its 512MB
Server Ram:
Was using in a server, so stuck it here. No issues with mismatched ram, everything worked without any changes. Throwing in the Samsung stick because it matches speeds and I have no use for it lol
8GB DDR2-800 ECC(4x2GB) Kit - 15$ Shipped
composed of:
2x hynix 2gb 2Rx8 PC2-6400
2x hynix 2gb 2Rx8 PC2-6400
1x samsung 2gb 2Rx8 PC2-6400
Game and Watch Legend of Zelda:
125 100$ 75$
I have upgraded this with a 128mb bga flash chip+adapter. A considerable upgrade over the stock 4mb flash. There are dupont connections presoldered that are tucked into the case should you want to change the contents of the firmware. Please note, I provide no support, there are plenty of guides out there. I've done the hard work of soldering the BGA adapter/flash, the rest is comparatively easy with a STlink or even a Rpi 3 or better.
Samsung Note 8 64GB GSM (SM-N950U) 65$
Unlocked, never been rooted/flashed. No dead pixels, battery life still decent. Pen included, crappy (broken clips) purple case included, but should be replaced.
Normal wear and tear, no major scratches, screen has a couple minor scratches but isn't noticable when the screen is on.
SSSTC xa-1 NVMe 2230 866gb ssd 105$ Shipped
Bought for Steam Deck but I snagged the microcenter 1tb 2230 while waiting for this to arrive.
930GB Listed Capacity 866GB Usable when formatted. These were Xbox SSD's and apparently this is just the way they are.
Why would you want this? Low power. 3.3v 1.1A rated.
PHISON PS5019-E19-35 Controller,
SK Hynix Memory.
Please note: My NVME to USB3 Adapter doesn't hit the speeds these drives are capable of.
PM991a NVMe Samsung 256GB 2230 - 25$ Shipped
Stock 256GB Steam Deck NVMe. Pulled to install 1TB drive.
256GB Listed Capacity / 238GB Actual Capacity
Please note: My NVME to USB3 Adapter doesn't hit the speeds these drives are capable of.
Random:
Sierra Wireless AirPrime MC7455 40$ Shipped
Slot: PCI Express Mini
Cat 6 4G LTE Modem
Not Locked/Blacklisted
Steam Games:
Willing to trade for/WTB:
https://hardforum.com/threads/jellys-wtb-raspberry-pi-3b-pi-zero-2-w-retro-gaming-stuff.2016827/
