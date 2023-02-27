FS: Upgraded 64GB Steam Deck

For sale is a mint condition 64GB Steam Deck that has been upgraded to a 256GB NVMe SSD. The drive inside is a 256GB 2230 Kioxia. The upgrade was easy and the unit works perfectly. The screen has always had a screen protector on it from day one. This unit was adult-owned and used lightly in a smoke-free environment. I think I have maybe 20 hours on it at the most. I received this preordered unit from Valve in August 2022.
Included with purchase is the Steam Deck itself, a 256GB Samsung Micro SD card, carrying case, charger, and the original box. The original 64GB eMMC will be included as well, in case you need it for warranty purposes.
Asking $400 shipped within the USA.
I accept PayPal F&F, Venmo, or Cash App. Shipping via USPS Priority Mail. Heatware
Return policy:
Due to recent abuse, I have established a formal return policy. I accept return requests for defective items if they are reported to me within 14 days of delivery. The returned item must be in its original condition and retail packaging (if included). The buyer is responsible for covering the return shipping charges. Please note that items returned without a valid reason or that test working may be subject to a 25% restocking fee. I record serial numbers to prevent abuse.
Photos:
Photos: