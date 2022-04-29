FS: UPDATED ASUS 43" XG438 Monitor, Ghost S1, Keyboard, Corsair PSU

  1.  $30 Shipped - 65% Whitefox Kailh White Switches: Comes with USB Cable ***Please note "2' "Caps Lock" and "Enter" Key switches do not work and need replacement. Also 3 Key caps are missing as seen in pic. Reduced Price.
s-l1600.jpg


ITX CASES
  1. $140 Case/$190 withPSU Shipped- Pangea Ghost S1 in excellent condition (Original Box and All Accessories are included)
$75 Shipped - Corsair SFX Gold 600W - Come with Custom Sleeved Cables, 1 24Pin ATX connector, 1 PCIE, and 1 CPU 4X4 for Ghost S1.

744819_Ghost_S1_Cases.jpg
FvavGZr.jpg
744823_Corsair_PSU.jpg

TzHBT6H.jpg
wo8IT1l.jpg

20221013_215315.jpg
20221013_215312.jpg



Monitors
  1. $575 SHIPPED -ROG Strix XG438 4K 120HZ Monitor - Zero issues with the monitor, works flawlessly. Just upgraded to a new OLED
20221013_211541.jpg

20221013_211635.jpg
 

Does these come with the fulll size SD Adapters?
I MAY be interested in some cards.
 
pics? Any warranty left on them? Have they been fully tested to confirm they're not fakes?
 
How many 32GB (or other sizes) cards do you have left ?

If moar than 1, please pm me with a package deal price :)
 
