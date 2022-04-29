FS: UPDATED ASUS 43" XG438 Monitor, Ghost S1, Keyboard, Corsair PSU

yoyo0221
Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2015
- Messages
- 528
Keyboards
ITX CASES
Monitors
- $30 Shipped - 65% Whitefox Kailh White Switches: Comes with USB Cable ***Please note "2' "Caps Lock" and "Enter" Key switches do not work and need replacement. Also 3 Key caps are missing as seen in pic. Reduced Price.
ITX CASES
- $140 Case/$190 withPSU Shipped- Pangea Ghost S1 in excellent condition (Original Box and All Accessories are included)
Monitors
- $575 SHIPPED -ROG Strix XG438 4K 120HZ Monitor - Zero issues with the monitor, works flawlessly. Just upgraded to a new OLED
Attachments
Last edited: