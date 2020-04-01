FS: Unopened Refurb 1080TI Zotac AMP Edition

I had a Zotac 1080TI card fail. Sent it back, and Zotac sent me a refurb. I haven't even opened the box or unsealed it. I'm not going to use it, as I already have an RTX 2080 card in use on my gaming machine.$425 shippedPS - I'm not going to sell to someone that doesn't have a good reputation here...since I'm not looking to for trouble.It's this card.Dual fan, nice backplate, RGB light logo, The dual fans turn off when at idle or low use. RGB lights can be configured to change color based on temperature.