FS: Unopened Refurb 1080TI Zotac AMP Edition

I had a Zotac 1080TI card fail. Sent it back, and Zotac sent me a refurb. I haven't even opened the box or unsealed it. I'm not going to use it, as I already have an RTX 2080 card in use on my gaming machine.
$425 shipped
PS - I'm not going to sell to someone that doesn't have a good reputation here...since I'm not looking to for trouble.
It's this card.
https://www.zotac.com/us/product/graphics_card/zotac-geforce-gtx-1080-ti-amp-edition
Dual fan, nice backplate, RGB light logo, The dual fans turn off when at idle or low use. RGB lights can be configured to change color based on temperature.
