FS: Unlocked iPhone X 64gb White, Samsung Galaxy A30 32gb, RTX 2060FE, XB1X

Unlocked iPhone X 64gb White - $450 shipped - Body and screen have some light scratches - Note that there is some fingerprints and dust in the photos - Comes with box and charger, no headphones Unlocked Samsung galaxy a30 3gb/32gb - $150 shipped - used for a week as my primary phone stopped working - comes with box and all accessories (accessories unused) - Works on tmobile and att bands Nvidia RTX 2060 FE - $330 shipped - Comes with box Xbox One X - $320 shipped - Comes with box and all accessories