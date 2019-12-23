FS: Unlocked iPhone X 64gb White, Samsung Galaxy A30 32gb, RTX 2060FE, XB1X

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by enyownz, Nov 21, 2019.

  1. Nov 21, 2019 #1
    enyownz

    enyownz [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,734
    Joined:
    Jul 31, 2009
    Unlocked iPhone X 64gb White - $450 shipped
    - Body and screen have some light scratches
    - Note that there is some fingerprints and dust in the photos

    - Comes with box and charger, no headphones

    Unlocked Samsung galaxy a30 3gb/32gb - $150 shipped
    - used for a week as my primary phone stopped working
    - comes with box and all accessories (accessories unused)
    - Works on tmobile and att bands

    Nvidia RTX 2060 FE - $330 shipped
    - Comes with box

    Xbox One X - $320 shipped
    - Comes with box and all accessories
     
    Last edited: Dec 23, 2019 at 10:20 AM
    enyownz, Nov 21, 2019
    enyownz, Nov 21, 2019
    #1
    SamirD likes this.
  2. Nov 22, 2019 #2
    enyownz

    enyownz [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,734
    Joined:
    Jul 31, 2009
    TTT
     
    enyownz, Nov 22, 2019
    enyownz, Nov 22, 2019
    #2
  3. Dec 23, 2019 at 10:20 AM #3
    enyownz

    enyownz [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,734
    Joined:
    Jul 31, 2009
    TTT
     
    enyownz, Dec 23, 2019 at 10:20 AM
    enyownz, Dec 23, 2019 at 10:20 AM
    #3