FS: Unlocked iPhone 8 256gb and Series 2 iWatch

The Lurker

The Lurker

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 1, 2001
Messages
12,332
Hi folks. I'm selling my wifes iphone 8 256gb and Series 2 42mm watch. The phone is in great condition, the only wear is some fine scratches on the screen. They aren't visible in the light, but visible at the right angle with a bright light on it. The watch has one scratch on the display you can see it in the picture of the watch at 45* angle.

Asking 300 shipped for the phone and 150 shipped for the watch. IphoneUnlocked.png P1060940.JPG P1060941.JPG P1060942.JPG P1060943.JPG P1060944.JPG P1060945.JPG P1060946.JPG P1060947.JPG P1060948.JPG P1060949.JPG P1060950.JPG P1060951.JPG P1060952.JPG P1060966.JPG P1060967.JPG P1060968.JPG P1060953.JPG P1060954.JPG P1060955.JPG P1060956.JPG P1060957.JPG P1060958.JPG P1060959.JPG P1060961.JPG P1060962.JPG P1060963.JPG P1060964.JPG P1060965.JPG
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top