FS: Unlocked iPhone 13 Pro 128gb Graphite, 12 Mini Apple Leather case, Dark Cherry Apple Wallet, Blue Fabric Mous 5.0 Limitless Case for 15 Pro Max

Timestamps
I tried to picture the worst parts of the cases / wallet, my estimate on overall conditions below.
Prices below include shipping, discount for local / no ship.
$450 - Unlocked iPhone 13 Pro 128gb Graphite - Still excellent condition at least 9/10, I cannot find any marks that do not wipe away. 87% battery health, screen protector & case day 1. Comes with spare protector so you can replace it (old one still on in pics so it ships safely). Brand new unused USB-C to lightning cable, orig box & materials. Will include worn out wallet case (next to box in timestamp) (NOT APPLE WALLET)
$30 - Blue Fabric Mous Limitless 5.0 for iPhone 15 Pro Max - this case came with an iPhone I recently purchased but I already had one I intended to use. It's very clearly worn... I'd say 6 or 7/10 for condition.
$20 - Dark Cherry Apple Wallet - Maybe 7 to 8/10 condition. It is the version with find-my built in.
$5 - iPhone 12 mini Apple Leather case Black - This will only be included if bought with something else above due to the poor condition.. maybe 5/10? at best.
Please PM any questions / requests.
Thanks!
