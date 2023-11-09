FS: Unlocked 128GB Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

For sale is a Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, model SM-A546U. This phone was used briefly as a secondary device and is in mint condition. SIM unlocked and ready to activate on a carrier of your choice.

This is the 128GB/6GB model from T-Mobile.

This is a great midrange phone and is one of the few models that still has a Micro SD card slot.

Included with purchase is the device itself and the original box. I seem to have misplaced the USB Type C cable.

Asking $180 shipped via USPS Priority Mail. PayPal F&F preferred.

Heatware

Link to specs.

Photos: Will upload later
 
