FS: Unifi U6-LR AP, Fortinet Fortigate APs (FortiAP) 223C, 223E, Google Pixel 4a 5G, Raspberry Pi 4B 2GB, EPYC 7281

compgeek89

compgeek89

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 30, 2018
Messages
187
1x NEW/SEALED Unifi U6-LR / U6 Long-Range AP @ $179/ea shipped within US48 (Shipping and sales tax on me! ... OBO)
3x FortiAP-221C @ $45/ea shipped within US - SOLD
1x FortiAP-223C @ $140/ea shipped within US48
2x FortiAP-223E @ $240/ea shipped within US48
1x Google Pixel 4a 5G phone @ $125 shipped within US48 (Mint condition, never used regularly so battery is probably pretty fresh, this is the Verizon model)
1x Raspberry Pi Model 4B 2GB w/Labists Case/Power Supply/Fan/Heatsinks/HDMI cable @ $105 shipped within US48
1x Ubiquiti UISP EdgeRouter X @ $50 shipped within US48
2x AMD EPYC 7281 (non-P) 16c/32t @ $90 shipped within US48 (processor only)



If you have any questions, let me know. Feel free to make an offer, especially if you want more than one. I won't be offended. Willing to ship to AK/HI, just have to check on the cost of shipping.

Open to trades, but I don't want "junk". Interests include PC/server/network hardware, Raspberry PIs, unlocked Pixel phones, etc.

Available payment methods include paypal, venmo, zelle, and potentially crypto. If you want to pay in a way that adds fees, you'll need to cover them!

Heatware @ https://www.heatware.com/u/41638/to

IMG_20230223_141821_103.jpgIMG_20230223_141859_256.jpg
20210125_142610.jpg20210125_142442.jpg20210125_142449.jpg20210125_142502.jpg20210125_142513.jpg20210125_142516.jpg
aTotGzYU.jpg
 
Last edited:
N

Nahu1337

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 9, 2007
Messages
140
Bump for looking! Would be nice if I didn't already have a couple FAP-320c for my network. GLWS!
 
B

billabong132

Gawd
Joined
Mar 8, 2001
Messages
814
I'm a networking guy but never looked into fortinet stuff. Is it like unifi where you need a controller device? Can you self-host the controller? Do these require active licenses to work? Feel freem to respond here or in DM.

Interested in basically all of them lol
 
compgeek89

compgeek89

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 30, 2018
Messages
187
Thanks for the question billabong132. I'm not sure about the art of the possible, but in general these would be APs for a Fortigate firewall device with an active license. As for what you may be able to do with them outside of that, I am pretty clueless. I do not think you can self host a Fortigate setup on your own hardware. We switched to a licensed Sophos XG firewall device. Given our needs and staffing, a licensed service makes the most sense for us so we did not consider anything like pfSense. I have used Unifi UDM Pro, and used Unifi APs apart from Unifi firewalls, and run a Sophos XG home setup, so I'm a little familiar with the kind of idea you're thinking about, but I doubt FortiAPs are going to be ideal for a self-hosted setup.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top