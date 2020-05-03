[FS] unifi stuff, ip cams, injectors.

Z

Zedicus

Gawd
Joined
Nov 2, 2010
Messages
619
usg pro 225$ shipped
IMG_20200503_130434.jpg

16 port 150w POE switch 225$ shipped
IMG_20200503_125255.jpg

2 axis 211 cams 50$ shipped for the pair
My Axis 211 .jpg
2 generic wireless ip cams 40$ shipped for the pair
IMG_20200503_131345.jpg

2 escam ip cams 40$ shipped for the pair
IMG_20200503_130927.jpg

lot of 4x ubiquiti injectors 50$ shipped for all 4
IMG_20200503_130254.jpg



the cameras are zoneminder compatible
 

