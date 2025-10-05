FS: Unifi stuff, HP G4 mini sff, Surface Pro 5, QNAP ts251+

SunnyD
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 6, 2004
- Messages
- 3,360
Closet (basement?) cleaning time, I've got far too much going on these days and too many things laying around collecting dust while I need to be saving up for a camper.
Let's get this out of the way first: I'm not looking for trades in any way, shape or form. I've got too much crap, I don't need more!
HP Elitedesk G4 mini sff desktop
i7-8700 cpu with 16gb ram and 512gb SSD. Bought this from dbwillis a while ago. The network port has been a little wonky and intermittent, I think the pins were probably compressed by a weird cable angle during its life, but it does work. That said, I did add an internal WLAN card and hooked up the antennas so wifi on it works perfectly. Otherwise, works perfectly. It should have a valid Windows 11 license, but I have Ubuntu on it so no guarantee on that. Includes power brick.
Asking $80
QNAP TS-251+ NAS
Intel Celeron J1900 CPU, upgraded to 8gb of ram, 2x WD Red 4tb drives. Been my main NAS for quite some time until I upgraded to something bigger. Still works great though!
Asking $200
Foxconn HS67 ITX LGA1155 + i5-2400 cpu and 8gb ram
Working pull from my previous media PC. Includes backplate. I can include a Silverstone slim ITX case, slim internal slot load DVD (I think BR actually) drive and SFX 450w CPU if interested (it'll cost ya though).
Asking $70
Microsoft Surface Pro 5 1796
128gb + i5. Works well enough. Has a small patch of "bright" pixels about the side of a fingerprint, but it's not actually that visible unless the screen is really dark (blue/blacks) and you're actively looking at it. Other than that it's in fantastic condition.
Asking $75
Unifi stuff:
$150 - Switch 8 PoE-150 (SFP adapter not included)
$30 - USG 3p gateway - had no problems when I used to have 1gbit fiber getting full speed on it
$20 - Unifi Cloud Key (OG version)
$50 - Unifi AC-IW-Pro
If someone happens to buy all of the Unifi stuff as a bundle I'll throw in a pair of AC-Lites AND a couple of wireless bridge units for free.
Prices are negotiable - reasonable offers will be entertained - especially for multiple items!
Shipping from 05476 if you want to figure out how much shipping is going to eat from your lowball offer.
Heatware under SunnyD
Let's get this out of the way first: I'm not looking for trades in any way, shape or form. I've got too much crap, I don't need more!
HP Elitedesk G4 mini sff desktop
i7-8700 cpu with 16gb ram and 512gb SSD. Bought this from dbwillis a while ago. The network port has been a little wonky and intermittent, I think the pins were probably compressed by a weird cable angle during its life, but it does work. That said, I did add an internal WLAN card and hooked up the antennas so wifi on it works perfectly. Otherwise, works perfectly. It should have a valid Windows 11 license, but I have Ubuntu on it so no guarantee on that. Includes power brick.
Asking $80
QNAP TS-251+ NAS
Intel Celeron J1900 CPU, upgraded to 8gb of ram, 2x WD Red 4tb drives. Been my main NAS for quite some time until I upgraded to something bigger. Still works great though!
Asking $200
Foxconn HS67 ITX LGA1155 + i5-2400 cpu and 8gb ram
Working pull from my previous media PC. Includes backplate. I can include a Silverstone slim ITX case, slim internal slot load DVD (I think BR actually) drive and SFX 450w CPU if interested (it'll cost ya though).
Asking $70
Microsoft Surface Pro 5 1796
128gb + i5. Works well enough. Has a small patch of "bright" pixels about the side of a fingerprint, but it's not actually that visible unless the screen is really dark (blue/blacks) and you're actively looking at it. Other than that it's in fantastic condition.
Asking $75
Unifi stuff:
$150 - Switch 8 PoE-150 (SFP adapter not included)
$30 - USG 3p gateway - had no problems when I used to have 1gbit fiber getting full speed on it
$20 - Unifi Cloud Key (OG version)
$50 - Unifi AC-IW-Pro
If someone happens to buy all of the Unifi stuff as a bundle I'll throw in a pair of AC-Lites AND a couple of wireless bridge units for free.
Prices are negotiable - reasonable offers will be entertained - especially for multiple items!
Shipping from 05476 if you want to figure out how much shipping is going to eat from your lowball offer.
Heatware under SunnyD