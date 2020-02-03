FS: Unifi Security Gateway Pro

great heatware rating (Tangoseal)

Price $305 shipped

Selling my UNIFI USG Pro RackmountThis is the more powerful version.Mint! I am the original owner with proof, plus I have a- Look me up!- Flawless and has never been used in a corporate environment. I bought this for my home. I am acquiring the big enterprise model soon from a friend. The $1800 one that is kind of rare so I am going to sell this.I will include the 1gbps SFP+ module as well for this price. That is another 20+ something on top of the brand new price if you bought these brand new.Sorry for crap pic. I am not going to unrack until it sells.