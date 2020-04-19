FS: Unifi hardware.

AltTabbins

AltTabbins

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 29, 2005
Messages
19,826
Unifi UAP AC HD
$175 shipped.
http://imgur.com/a/tYi93Q2

What you see is what you get. I don't have the metal plate for it (for plenum drop ceiling installation), or the rubber boot. It should mount just fine using the plastic one on it to regular ceilings/walls/structures. Works great.

Unifi USG (first generation).
$85 shipped.
http://imgur.com/a/5bFyhRI

Has some dings and scratches but they are cosmetic. Works great, I used it for symmetrical gigabit service from centurylink and was able to get 940ish up and down through it.





Cont USA only.
Heatware - Alttabbins
Paypal only please.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top