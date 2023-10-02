FS: Unifi Dream Machine and AP-AC-LITE (with injector)

Moved away from Unifi so I have these up for sale. I thought something was wrong with the router as one day nothing behind some dumb switches were getting IP's. I factory reset it the other day to test it and it was working as expected. Was some sort of setting i messed up.
UDM $175 Shipped
AP-AC-Lite w/POE injector (no hardware) $45 Shipped
$210 Shipped for both.
View: https://i.imgur.com/MbHBOIJ.jpg
UDM $175 Shipped
AP-AC-Lite w/POE injector (no hardware) $45 Shipped
$210 Shipped for both.
View: https://i.imgur.com/MbHBOIJ.jpg