FS: UniFi 16 Port Gigabit PoE+ Switch (US-16-150W) $200

krylon

krylon

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 6, 2001
Messages
3,421
Pulled from a working environment. No issues other than some scratches on top of the unit. Complete with the original accessories in the retail box.

This is similar to but not the same as the UniFi Standard 16 PoE (USW-16-POE) which is 42W and has only 8 of the 16 ports as POE+.

This US-16-150W has all 16 ports as POE+.

Heatware in my signature!
 

