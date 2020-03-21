FS: Unicomp Model M buckling spring USB keyboard ($70 shipped)

I have a lightly used Unicomp Model M USB buckling spring keyboard for sale. Comes with gray modifiers and white alphas, as shown in the pics.

Still in perfect working condition.

$70 shipped. Ships via 2-3 day USPS Priority Mail.

Payment via Paypal, heat is in my signature.
 

That's almost a twin of my dad's with white legends. This is one of the models with the 'normal' 101 sized alt and ctrl so if you're used to the normal 101 model M, this will be an easy transition. The sound on this model is different than the original model M, but the typing is absolutely as satisfying and just as precise.

Anyways I had to look because it's truly one of the best keyboards I've ever used in my life. If you like heavier springs like the Cherry Green or Zelios (which I haven't personally tried but seem like my hands would like based on the heavy specs), the buckling spring may be your nirvana.
 
Free bump for looking, wanting and pondering.
I always wanted to try the model m stuff but wondering if I should buckle down and save for later.

This looks like a good deal though, so thinking!
 
