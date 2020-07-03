FS: Unicomp 104 Key USB Buckling Spring Keyboard

Archer1212
Works fine. Used very little. Just too loud for my wife to tolerate it so it has been sitting in storage for the last 3 years.
Product page for any questions: https://www.pckeyboard.com/page/product/UT40P4A
Shipped via USPS, in whatever packaging I can get ahold of (too big for most flat rate boxes)
$70 shipped to a US Address
