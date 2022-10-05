FS: Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Steam key, Team Group MP34 2TB TLC SSD

Flogger23m
Looking to sell some things.
My Heatware.
Uncharted Legacy of Thieves.
For Steam but you'll need an AMD Ryzen CPU, one of these models to activate it:
Ryzen 9 5950X
Ryzen 9 5900X
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
Ryzen 7 5800X
Ryzen 7 5700X
Ryzen 5 5600X
Ryzen 5 5600
Ryzen 5 5500
Ryzen 5 4500
Price: $40
Team Group MP34 2TB.
Drive has been installed and powered-on a few times and formatted to verify it works; otherwise it hasn't been used. See the last picture for a screenshot of the drive's SMART diagnostic data.
EVGA 650 G3 SuperNova modular PSU.
Used for around 3 years. Includes all original cables, bag and other accessories. Good PSU, fan has moderate sound but blowing out with canned air every year eliminates it. You can turn it onto silent mode and the fan will only turn on when needed.
Price: $65 shipped.
PM for offers or questions, items sold as is.
Team Group MP34 2TB.
Drive has been installed and powered-on a few times and formatted to verify it works; otherwise it hasn't been used. See the last picture for a screenshot of the drive's SMART diagnostic data.
- 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Solid State Drive
- TeamGroup MP34 with TLC nand & DRAM cache
PM for offers or questions, items sold as is.
Last edited: