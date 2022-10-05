FS: Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Steam key, Team Group MP34 2TB TLC SSD

2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Solid State Drive

TeamGroup MP34 with TLC nand & DRAM cache

EVGA 650 G3 SuperNova modular PSU.



Used for around 3 years. Includes all original cables, bag and other accessories. Good PSU, fan has moderate sound but blowing out with canned air every year eliminates it. You can turn it onto silent mode and the fan will only turn on when needed.



Price: $65 shipped.

Looking to sell some things.For Steam but you'll need an AMD Ryzen CPU, one of these models to activate it:Ryzen 9 5950XRyzen 9 5900XRyzen 7 5800X3DRyzen 7 5800XRyzen 7 5700XRyzen 5 5600XRyzen 5 5600Ryzen 5 5500Ryzen 5 4500Price: $40Drive has been installed and powered-on a few times and formatted to verify it works; otherwise it hasn't been used. See the last picture for a screenshot of the drive's SMART diagnostic data.Price: $135PM for offers or questions, items sold as is.