FS: Uncharted Legacy of Thieves PC

Looking to sell some things.

My Heatware.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves

For Steam but you'll need an AMD Ryzen CPU, one of these models to activate it:

Ryzen 9 5950X
Ryzen 9 5900X
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
Ryzen 7 5800X
Ryzen 7 5700X
Ryzen 5 5600X
Ryzen 5 5600
Ryzen 5 5500
Ryzen 5 4500

Price: $28


Ryzen 3600

Works great. Includes original Wraith cooler which was never used.

Price: $110 shipped.

photo_2022-10-28_21-57-32 (3).jpg

photo_2022-10-28_21-57-32 (2).jpg





May be getting another Uncharted, so feel free to PM if interested but sold one of them already.

Ryzen 3700X

Works great. Includes original Wraith Prism cooler which was never used.

Price: $165 shipped. SOLD

Ryzen 3700x (1).jpg

Ryzen 3700x (3).jpg

Ryzen 3700x (4).jpg


Team Group MP34 2TB.

Drive has been installed and powered-on a few times and formatted to verify it works; otherwise it hasn't been used. See the last picture for a screenshot of the drive's SMART diagnostic data.

  • 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Solid State Drive
  • TeamGroup MP34 with TLC nand & DRAM cache
Price: $135 SOLD

s-l1600.jpg
s-l500.jpg



EVGA 650 G3 SuperNova modular PSU.

Used for around 3 years. Includes all original cables, bag and other accessories. Good PSU, fan has moderate sound but blowing out with canned air every year eliminates it. You can turn it onto silent mode and the fan will only turn on when needed.

Price: $65 shipped. SOLD


20211223_160100.jpg


PM for offers or questions, items sold as is.
 
Last edited:
Bump, PMs replied to.

Team Group MP34 2TB TLC SSD SOLD.​

 
Last edited:
Bump, maybe have another Uncharted but sold one for now. CPU still up. Added another CPU for sale.
 
Last edited:
